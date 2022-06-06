Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall 2022 US Tour, Share “Roman Holiday” Video: Watch

Fontaines D.C. fans who missed out on their recently wrapped North American tour now have a chance to catch the Irish rockers during newly announced Fall 2022 dates across the US.

The fall run kicks off on September 16th in San Diego with subsequent stops in cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, and Baltimore. It closes out in Boston on October 6th, after which the group will head out on the UK and Ireland leg of their trek.

See Fontaines D.C.’s full touring itinerary below. Tickets to the new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours here.

Alongside the announcement, Fontaines D.C. shared the ’70s heist-inspired music video for “Roman Holiday,” the fourth single off their April LP, Skinty Fia. It was directed by Sam Taylor, who said in a statement that it was “the result of attempting to challenge the monarchy and watching too much of The Rockford Files.” Watch it below.

Be sure to read our recent interview with Fontaines D.C. here and revisit their pulverizing performance of “Nabokov” on Seth Meyers.

Fontaines D.C. 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini

06/08 – Milan, IT @ Un Altro Festival

06/10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’ Neuch

06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds

06/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

06/15 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival #

06/17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/26 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/03 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, UK @ Lytham Festival

07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT

07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues

07/15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park *

07/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

07/18 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik

07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

07/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

07/24 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/16 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica

08/18 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/19 – Guéret, FR @ Check In Party

08/20 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert

08/23 – Stuttgart, DE @ Longhorn

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/02 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic Festival

09/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

09/24 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Pittsburgh

10/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

10/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/07 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena

11/08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/09 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/15 – Stockton, UK @ Globe

11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/19 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena

11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

12/01 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

12/02 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

12/03 – Galway, IE @ Leisureland

12/05 – Limerick, IE @ Live at The Big Top

12/06 – Derry, UK @ Millennium Forum

12/07 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

12/08 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

02/01 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse

02/02 – Brisbane, AU @The Triffid

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

# = w/ Nick Cave

* = w/ Sam Fender