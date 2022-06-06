Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall 2022 US Tour, Share “Roman Holiday” Video: Watch

Fontaines D.C. fans who missed out on their recently wrapped North American tour now have a chance to catch the Irish rockers during newly announced Fall 2022 dates across the US.
The fall run kicks off on September 16th in San Diego with subsequent stops in cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, and Baltimore. It closes out in Boston on October 6th, after which the group will head out on the UK and Ireland leg of their trek.
See Fontaines D.C.’s full touring itinerary below. Tickets to the new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours here.
Alongside the announcement, Fontaines D.C. shared the ’70s heist-inspired music video for “Roman Holiday,” the fourth single off their April LP, Skinty Fia. It was directed by Sam Taylor, who said in a statement that it was “the result of attempting to challenge the monarchy and watching too much of The Rockford Files.” Watch it below.
Be sure to read our recent interview with Fontaines D.C. here and revisit their pulverizing performance of “Nabokov” on Seth Meyers.
Fontaines D.C. 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini
06/08 – Milan, IT @ Un Altro Festival
06/10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’ Neuch
06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds
06/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
06/15 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival #
06/17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/26 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/03 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, UK @ Lytham Festival
07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT
07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues
07/15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park *
07/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
07/18 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
07/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
07/24 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/16 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica
08/18 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/19 – Guéret, FR @ Check In Party
08/20 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert
08/23 – Stuttgart, DE @ Longhorn
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/02 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic Festival
09/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/23 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
09/24 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Pittsburgh
10/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
10/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/07 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena
11/08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/09 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/15 – Stockton, UK @ Globe
11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
11/19 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena
11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
12/01 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
12/02 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
12/03 – Galway, IE @ Leisureland
12/05 – Limerick, IE @ Live at The Big Top
12/06 – Derry, UK @ Millennium Forum
12/07 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
12/08 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
02/01 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse
02/02 – Brisbane, AU @The Triffid
02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
# = w/ Nick Cave
* = w/ Sam Fender