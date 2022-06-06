Menu
Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall 2022 US Tour, Share “Roman Holiday” Video: Watch

A second chance to catch the Irish rockers stateside

Fontaines DC Fall 2022 US Tour dates Roman Holiday video
Fontaines D.C, photo by Sam Taylor
June 6, 2022 | 3:42pm ET

    Fontaines D.C. fans who missed out on their recently wrapped North American tour now have a chance to catch the Irish rockers during newly announced Fall 2022 dates across the US.

    The fall run kicks off on September 16th in San Diego with subsequent stops in cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, and Baltimore. It closes out in Boston on October 6th, after which the group will head out on the UK and Ireland leg of their trek.

    See Fontaines D.C.’s full touring itinerary below. Tickets to the new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours here.

    Related Video

    Alongside the announcement, Fontaines D.C. shared the ’70s heist-inspired music video for “Roman Holiday,” the fourth single off their April LP, Skinty Fia. It was directed by Sam Taylor, who said in a statement that it was “the result of attempting to challenge the monarchy and watching too much of The Rockford Files.” Watch it below.

    Be sure to read our recent interview with Fontaines D.C. here and revisit their pulverizing performance of “Nabokov” on Seth Meyers.

    Fontaines D.C. 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
    06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini
    06/08 – Milan, IT @ Un Altro Festival
    06/10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’ Neuch
    06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds
    06/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
    06/15 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival #
    06/17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
    06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
    06/26 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
    06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/02 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
    07/03 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
    07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
    07/08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, UK @ Lytham Festival
    07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT
    07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues
    07/15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park *
    07/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
    07/18 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
    07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
    07/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
    07/24 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
    08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
    08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
    08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
    08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    08/16 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica
    08/18 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
    08/19 – Guéret, FR @ Check In Party
    08/20 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert
    08/23 – Stuttgart, DE @ Longhorn
    08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
    08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
    08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
    09/02 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic Festival
    09/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
    09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    09/23 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
    09/24 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
    09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
    09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    09/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
    10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Pittsburgh
    10/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
    10/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    11/07 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena
    11/08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/09 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    11/15 – Stockton, UK @ Globe
    11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/19 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena
    11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    11/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    11/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    11/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    12/01 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    12/02 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    12/03 – Galway, IE @ Leisureland
    12/05 – Limerick, IE @ Live at The Big Top
    12/06 – Derry, UK @ Millennium Forum
    12/07 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
    12/08 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
    02/01 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse
    02/02 – Brisbane, AU @The Triffid
    02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
    02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

    # = w/ Nick Cave
    * = w/ Sam Fender

