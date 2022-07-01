Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring to Make Acting Debut in New Apple TV+ Series The Changeling

After winning us over back in 2014 with a musical guest appearance on The Late Show, Samuel T. Herring is coming back to the small screen — albeit under different circumstances. The Future Islands frontman will be making his acting debut in The Changeling, the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series, alongside LaKeith Stanfield.

The Changeling is based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling book of the same name, adapted for TV by Kelly Marcel. Per Deadline, the series is billed as a “fairytale for grown-ups,” blending elements of fantasy, horror, and the real-life trials of parenthood. Stanfield will star as Apollo, a new dad who searches for and resells rare editions of books for a living, while Herring will play William Wheeler, a man who befriends Apollo as part of his journey to win back his family.

Adina Porter and Clark Backo also appear as Apollo’s mother Lillian and wife Emmy, respectively. The book The Changeling centers around Apollo and Emmy’s first moments of parenthood, made only sweeter by Apollo coming across a first edition of To Kill a Mockingbird inscribed by Harper Lee and Truman Capote. But the good luck stops there.

Marcel also serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Melina Matsoukas will direct. Stay tuned here for more info about a release date and trailers for The Changeling.

While Future Islands haven’t released a new album since 2020’s As Long as You Are, they’ve since shared the singles “Peach” and “King of Sweden.” It appears we’ll probably hear more from them before too long, since they just wrapped up the US leg of their 2022 tour.