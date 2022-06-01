Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced new tour dates in support of their latest album, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!.
Coming on the heels of a recently completed spring tour, GSY!BE are set to return to the road in July. They’ll first play an extensive run of shows in the UK and Europe before returning to the US at the end of October for another month’s worth of gigs. Further dates are planned abroad in 2023.
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out the full schedule below.
Back in February, GSY!BE’s “lost” debut album, All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling, received its first-ever commercial release.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2022-2023 Tour Dates
07/13 – Istanbul, TR @ Harbiye Open Air Theater
07/15 – Athens, GR @ The Acropolis
08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
09/17 – Coventry, UK @ HMV Empire (Tix)
09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland (Tix)
09/19 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory (Tix)
09/20 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (Tix)
09/21 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (Tix)
09/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (Tix)
09/23 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy (Tix)
09/25 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre (Tix)
09/26 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
09/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller
09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
09/29 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
09/30 – Zurich, CH @ Aktionshalle
10/01 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
10/03 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico
10/04 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
10/05 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai (Tix)
10/06 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa (Tix)
10/08 – Toulouse, FR @ Bikini (Tix)
10/09 – Barcelona, ES @ AMFest
10/10 – Zaragoza, ES @ Zaragoza Fest
10/11 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Republicca (Tix)
10/12 – Madrid, ES @ Sala But (Tix)
10/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Sala Santana 27 (Tix)
10/15 – Porto, PT @ Amplifest
10/28 – Austin, TX @ TBA
10/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Tix)
10/30 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea Live! (Tix)
10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre (Tix)
11/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre (Tix)
11/03 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall (Tix)
11/04 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater (Tix)
11/05 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre (Tix)
11/06 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note (Columbia Experimental Music Festival) (Tix)
11/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre (Tix)
11/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre (Tix)
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse (Tix)
11/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel (Tix)
11/12 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House (Tix)
11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theatre (Tix)
11/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (Tix)
11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Tix)
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Tix)
11/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre (Tix)
11/19 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (Tix)
04/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/10 – Diksmuide, BE @ 4AD
04/11 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef (Tix)
04/12 – Rennes, FR @ Le MeM (Tix)
04/14 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur (Tix)
04/17 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
04/18 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Tix)
04/22 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall (Tix)