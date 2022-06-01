Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced new tour dates in support of their latest album, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!.

Coming on the heels of a recently completed spring tour, GSY!BE are set to return to the road in July. They’ll first play an extensive run of shows in the UK and Europe before returning to the US at the end of October for another month’s worth of gigs. Further dates are planned abroad in 2023.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out the full schedule below.

Back in February, GSY!BE’s “lost” debut album, All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling, received its first-ever commercial release.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2022-2023 Tour Dates

07/13 – Istanbul, TR @ Harbiye Open Air Theater

07/15 – Athens, GR @ The Acropolis

08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

09/17 – Coventry, UK @ HMV Empire (Tix)

09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland (Tix)

09/19 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory (Tix)

09/20 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (Tix)

09/21 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (Tix)

09/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (Tix)

09/23 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy (Tix)

09/25 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre (Tix)

09/26 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

09/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller

09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

09/29 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

09/30 – Zurich, CH @ Aktionshalle

10/01 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

10/03 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico

10/04 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

10/05 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai (Tix)

10/06 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa (Tix)

10/08 – Toulouse, FR @ Bikini (Tix)

10/09 – Barcelona, ES @ AMFest

10/10 – Zaragoza, ES @ Zaragoza Fest

10/11 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Republicca (Tix)

10/12 – Madrid, ES @ Sala But (Tix)

10/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Sala Santana 27 (Tix)

10/15 – Porto, PT @ Amplifest

10/28 – Austin, TX @ TBA

10/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Tix)

10/30 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea Live! (Tix)

10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre (Tix)

11/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre (Tix)

11/03 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall (Tix)

11/04 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater (Tix)

11/05 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre (Tix)

11/06 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note (Columbia Experimental Music Festival) (Tix)

11/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre (Tix)

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre (Tix)

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse (Tix)

11/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel (Tix)

11/12 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House (Tix)

11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theatre (Tix)

11/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (Tix)

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Tix)

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Tix)

11/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre (Tix)

11/19 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (Tix)

04/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/10 – Diksmuide, BE @ 4AD

04/11 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef (Tix)

04/12 – Rennes, FR @ Le MeM (Tix)

04/14 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur (Tix)

04/17 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

04/18 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Tix)

04/22 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall (Tix)