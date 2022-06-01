Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates

The Canadian post-rock band will tour the US and Europe in the months ahead

Godspeed You! Black Emperor G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! new album stream GYBE song music, photo courtesy of artist
Godspeed You! Black Emperor, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 1, 2022 | 11:21am ET

    Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced new tour dates in support of their latest album, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!.

    Coming on the heels of a recently completed spring tour, GSY!BE are set to return to the road in July. They’ll first play an extensive run of shows in the UK and Europe before returning to the US at the end of October for another month’s worth of gigs. Further dates are planned abroad in 2023.

    Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out the full schedule below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in February, GSY!BE’s “lost” debut album, All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling, received its first-ever commercial release.

    Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2022-2023 Tour Dates
    07/13 – Istanbul, TR @ Harbiye Open Air Theater
    07/15 – Athens, GR @ The Acropolis
    08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
    09/17 – Coventry, UK @ HMV Empire (Tix)
    09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland (Tix)
    09/19 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory (Tix)
    09/20 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (Tix)
    09/21 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (Tix)
    09/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (Tix)
    09/23 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy (Tix)
    09/25 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre (Tix)
    09/26 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    09/27 – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller
    09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
    09/29 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
    09/30 – Zurich, CH @ Aktionshalle
    10/01 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
    10/03 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico
    10/04 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
    10/05 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai (Tix)
    10/06 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa (Tix)
    10/08 – Toulouse, FR @ Bikini (Tix)
    10/09 – Barcelona, ES @ AMFest
    10/10 – Zaragoza, ES @ Zaragoza Fest
    10/11 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Republicca (Tix)
    10/12 – Madrid, ES @ Sala But (Tix)
    10/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Sala Santana 27 (Tix)
    10/15 – Porto, PT @ Amplifest
    10/28 – Austin, TX @ TBA
    10/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Tix)
    10/30 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea Live! (Tix)
    10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre (Tix)
    11/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre (Tix)
    11/03 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall (Tix)
    11/04 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater (Tix)
    11/05 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre (Tix)
    11/06 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note (Columbia Experimental Music Festival) (Tix)
    11/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre (Tix)
    11/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre (Tix)
    11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse (Tix)
    11/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel (Tix)
    11/12 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House (Tix)
    11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theatre (Tix)
    11/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (Tix)
    11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Tix)
    11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Tix)
    11/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre (Tix)
    11/19 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (Tix)
    04/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    04/10 – Diksmuide, BE @ 4AD
    04/11 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef (Tix)
    04/12 – Rennes, FR @ Le MeM (Tix)
    04/14 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur (Tix)
    04/17 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
    04/18 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
    04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Tix)
    04/22 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall (Tix)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lil durk fall 2022 us 7220 deluxe tour

Lil Durk Announces Fall 2022 US Tour

June 1, 2022

algernon cadwallader tour 2022 dates reunion reunite decade tickets

Algernon Cadwallader Reunite for 2022 Tour

June 1, 2022

of Montreal Freewave Lucifer fck fuck Marijuana a working woman single album video 2022 tour dates tickets stream

of Montreal Announce New Album and Tour, Share "Marijuana's a Working Woman": Stream

June 1, 2022

phoenix alpha zulu stream

Phoenix Drop New Song "Alpha Zulu": Stream

June 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale