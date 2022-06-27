Win Rome & Duddy’s Good Times CBD Flower and Accessories Bundle

Consequence recently teamed with Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B to launch our latest collection of CBD products, Good Times. Rome & Duddy’s line features a range of gummies, CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls, tinctures, balms, and a variety of accessories. Now, we’re giving you a chance to try out some of these great new items with our Rome & Duddy’s Good Times Bundle Giveaway!

This exclusive bundle features a 4-gram jar of Good Times CBD flower, the Good Times rolling papers, the Good Times wooden two-part grinder with glow-in-the-dark etching, and palm leaf Good Times rolling tray (the latter of which is only available as part of this bundle!). Priced at just $66.99, this all-in-one collection is a great way to get introduced to Rome & Duddy’s Good Times.

Don’t believe us? Let us prove it. We’re giving away two (2) Rome & Duddy’s Good Times bundles to two lucky winners. Simply enter using the widget below for your chance to win. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget, enter the Rome & Duddy’s Good Times giveaway here.)

Don’t forget to check out the complete Good Times collection now at the Consequence Shop.

Good Times Bundle Giveaway

Entry limited to residences of the US. Must be 18 years or older to enter.