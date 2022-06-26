Menu
Goose Reveal New Album Dripfield: Stream

Jammy psych band has also revealed a summer tour schedule in support of the LP

Goose, photo by Pooneh Ghana
June 25, 2022 | 9:12pm ET

    In the midst of a career surge, Goose have released their third studio album, Dripfield. The Connecticut rockers have also revealed summer tour dates supporting the release. Update: You can stream Dripfield in full below.

    Due out June 24th, Dripfield finds Goose working with an outside producer for the very first time: D. James Goodwin. Working with Goodwin at Woodstock’s The ISOKON, Goose were able to “think about our approach in so many different ways,” explained lead guitarist/vocalist Rick Mitarotonda. “I really liked re-working some of the stuff we’ve been playing for years and taking the material in directions I would have never expected.”

    In support of the LP, Goose have expanded their tour schedule with new summer dates. Leading up to the band’s two-night stand at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the band will hit New Haven, Indianapolis, Raleigh, and Thornville, Ohio in May and June. Then August will find them in Columbia, Maryland; Dillion, Colorado; Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Portland. That’s in addition to their sold out gig at Red Rocks on August 18th, as well as a number of festival appearances.

    Tickets to all Goose’s upcoming shows (including resale tickets for their sold out dates) are available via Ticketmaster.

    Dripfield Artwork:

    Dripfield Tracklist:
    01. Borne
    02. Hungersite
    03. Dripfield
    04. Slow Ready
    05. The Whales
    06. Arrow
    07. Hot Tea
    08. Moonrise
    09. Honeybee
    10. 726

    Goose 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/25 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    06/30 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival
    07/01-03 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
    07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest
    08/12 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater
    08/13 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater
    08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    08/25 – Portland, OR @ The Square
    08/26 – Port Townsend, WA @ The Thing
    08/28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose Fest
    09/15-17 – Charleston, SC @ Resonance Music & Arts Festival
    10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

