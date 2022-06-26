Goose Reveal New Album Dripfield: Stream

In the midst of a career surge, Goose have released their third studio album, Dripfield. The Connecticut rockers have also revealed summer tour dates supporting the release. Update: You can stream Dripfield in full below.
Due out June 24th, Dripfield finds Goose working with an outside producer for the very first time: D. James Goodwin. Working with Goodwin at Woodstock’s The ISOKON, Goose were able to “think about our approach in so many different ways,” explained lead guitarist/vocalist Rick Mitarotonda. “I really liked re-working some of the stuff we’ve been playing for years and taking the material in directions I would have never expected.”
In support of the LP, Goose have expanded their tour schedule with new summer dates. Leading up to the band’s two-night stand at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the band will hit New Haven, Indianapolis, Raleigh, and Thornville, Ohio in May and June. Then August will find them in Columbia, Maryland; Dillion, Colorado; Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Portland. That’s in addition to their sold out gig at Red Rocks on August 18th, as well as a number of festival appearances.
Tickets to all Goose’s upcoming shows (including resale tickets for their sold out dates) are available via Ticketmaster.
Dripfield Artwork:
Dripfield Tracklist:
01. Borne
02. Hungersite
03. Dripfield
04. Slow Ready
05. The Whales
06. Arrow
07. Hot Tea
08. Moonrise
09. Honeybee
10. 726
Goose 2022 Tour Dates:
06/25 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/30 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival
07/01-03 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
07/22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest
08/12 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater
08/13 – Columbia, MD @ The Chrysalis Amphitheater
08/16 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
08/18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/25 – Portland, OR @ The Square
08/26 – Port Townsend, WA @ The Thing
08/28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose Fest
09/15-17 – Charleston, SC @ Resonance Music & Arts Festival
10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits