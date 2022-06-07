Ryan Gosling’s Goatee Is No Match for Chris Evans’ Moustache in The Gray Man First Look: Watch

At its heart, The Russo Brothers’ upcoming big-budget Netflix film The Gray Man is an espionage thriller in which Ryan Gosling (former CIA agent Court Gentry) and Chris Evans (Lloyd Hansen) face off against each other. Based on new first look footage, however, facial hair is the real star of the movie.

In the extended scene, Gosling takes down enemies in quick succession before coming face-to-face with Evans, who attacks him with pepper spray and jams a gun under his chin. “You must be Lloyd,” Gosling jokes, to which Evans asks “what gave it away?” In response, Gosling takes potshots at “trash ‘stache,” which “leans Lloyd.”

To be fair, though, Gosling’s goatee is almost as bad as Evans’ facial hair. After using their tête-à-tête as a distraction, Gosling then pulls the pin from a grenade to attempt a quick getaway to no success — at least until Ana de Armas’ Agent Dani Miranda shoots him with a tranquilizer dart.

Billy Bob Thornton as stars in The Gray Man as Donald Fitzroy, who sprung Gosling’s Gentry out of prison and turned him into a highly skilled mercenary. In response, Evans’ Hansen is tasked with leading a global manhunt for Gentry.

The cast is rounded out by Julia Butters, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page. Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely, the same writing team that has worked on the Russos’ Marvel movies, penned the script.

Rumored to have cost somewhere in the ballpark of $200 million, The Gray Man begins a limited run in theaters on July 15th and will hit Netflix one week later.