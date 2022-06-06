Guillermo Del Toro Previews New Horror Anthology Cabinet of Curiosities: Watch

Guillermo Del Toro and Netflix have shared the first teaser trailer for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Cabinet of Curiosities is an eight-episode horror anthology featuring original plots and adaptations of short stories. No release date has been set, though it reportedly wrapped filming in February and might be expected later this year.

Netflix offered a preview of the visual world in this new one-minute clip, which confirms five new cast members – Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci, and Charlyne Yi — over spooky images of dingy laboratories, strange glowing orbs, swarms of birds, and more. “Experience new worlds and chilling stories,” the teaser promises. Check it out below.

Del Toro has booked a murderer’s row of talent, and some details have been released about the eight installments. The as-yet untitled Episode 1 is written and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) from a short story by Del Toro. It stars Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and Hannah Galway.

Acclaimed superhero screenwriter David S. Goyer has adapted a short story by Michael Shea for Episode 2. “The Autoposy” will be directed by David Prior and star Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, and Luke Roberts. Episode 3 is also untitled, but it will see Guillermo Navarro (Narcos) direct a screenplay by Regina Corrado (Deadwood, The Strain) from a shorty story by Del Toro. Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, and Sebastian Roché star.

Keith Thomas (Firestarter) will direct Episode 4, which Lee Patterson adapted from a story by H.P. Lovecraft. This features Crispin Glover and Ben Barnes. Episode 5 is directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), from a script he co-wrote with Aaron Stewart-Ahn. Peter Weller stars.

Episode 6 is another Lovecraft adaptation, reportedly from the short story “Dreams of the Witch House.” Twilight director Catherine Hardwick will work form a script by Mika Watkins (Black Mirror). Rupert Grint will reportedly star. “Graveyard Rats” is said to be the title of Episode 7. Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Hannibal) will direct from a shorty story by Henry Kutner, and David Hewlett stars.

And finally, Episode 8 is titled “Some Other Animal’s Meat.” It’s written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) from a shorty story by Emily Carroll. Ana Lily Amirpour (The Bad Batch) will reportedly direct Diana Bentley and Chloe Madison. More casting details are expected to follow.

Last year Del Toro released his new movie Nightmare Alley, and in January he shared the first preview of his stop-motion Pinocchio film.