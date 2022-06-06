Guns N’ Roses busted out a cover of AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You” for the first time and a rare performance of their own deep cut “Reckless Life” during their first concert of 2022 on Saturday (June 4th) in Portugal.

The date was the first in a 16-show European/UK run. The setlist touted 27 songs, including the aforementioned surprises.

The AC/DC cover was a callback to when Axl Rose fronted the band in place of Brian Johnson in 2016. Johnson was forced to cease touring that year due to hearing issues, and Axl’s first gig as his replacement took place at Passeio Marítimo de Algés, the same venue as Saturday night’s concert. “Walk All Over You” hails from AC/DC’s Highway to Hell and was originally sung by Bon Scott.

Advertisement

Related Video

Meanwhile, “Reckless Life” was revived for the first time since 1993. The song originates from GN’R’s 1986 EP, Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide, and is one of the band’s earliest original compositions. Also of note was a fully electric take on Appetite for Destruction‘s “You’re Crazy” — a song that’s been played acoustic since 1991.

Newer songs “Hard Skool” and “Absurd” were played in succession toward the end of the set. Slash previously told Heavy Consequence that the band might premiere additional new songs “around the time that we hit the road in June.” Perhaps, the remaining European dates will produce a live debut of a new song.

Watch fan footage from the Portugal concert and see the full setlist and Guns N’ Roses’ remaining Europe/UK tour dates below.

Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses Setlist:

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Slither

Double Talkin’ Jive

Welcome to the Jungle

Better

Coma

Reckless Life

Estranged

Shadow of Your Love

Walk All Over You (AC/DC cover)

Live and Let Die

You Could Be Mine

Hard Skool

Absurd

Civil War

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Rocket Queen

I Wanna Be Your Dog (Stooges cover)

November Rain

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain

Encore:

Patience

You’re Crazy

Paradise City

Guns N’ Roses’ Remaining 2022 European/UK Tour Dates:

06/07, 2022 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Benito Villamarin (Tix)

06/11, 2022 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/15, 2022 – Stavanger, NO @ Forus Travbane (Tix)

06/18, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport (Tix)

06/20, 2022 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)

06/23, 2022 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark (Tix)

06/25, 2022 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/28, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)

07/01, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)

07/02, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)

07/05, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)

07/08, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

07/10, 2022 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)

07/13, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

07/15, 2022 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)