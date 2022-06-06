Guns N’ Roses busted out a cover of AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You” for the first time and a rare performance of their own deep cut “Reckless Life” during their first concert of 2022 on Saturday (June 4th) in Portugal.
The date was the first in a 16-show European/UK run. The setlist touted 27 songs, including the aforementioned surprises.
The AC/DC cover was a callback to when Axl Rose fronted the band in place of Brian Johnson in 2016. Johnson was forced to cease touring that year due to hearing issues, and Axl’s first gig as his replacement took place at Passeio Marítimo de Algés, the same venue as Saturday night’s concert. “Walk All Over You” hails from AC/DC’s Highway to Hell and was originally sung by Bon Scott.
Meanwhile, “Reckless Life” was revived for the first time since 1993. The song originates from GN’R’s 1986 EP, Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide, and is one of the band’s earliest original compositions. Also of note was a fully electric take on Appetite for Destruction‘s “You’re Crazy” — a song that’s been played acoustic since 1991.
Newer songs “Hard Skool” and “Absurd” were played in succession toward the end of the set. Slash previously told Heavy Consequence that the band might premiere additional new songs “around the time that we hit the road in June.” Perhaps, the remaining European dates will produce a live debut of a new song.
Watch fan footage from the Portugal concert and see the full setlist and Guns N’ Roses’ remaining Europe/UK tour dates below.
Guns N’ Roses Setlist:
It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Slither
Double Talkin’ Jive
Welcome to the Jungle
Better
Coma
Reckless Life
Estranged
Shadow of Your Love
Walk All Over You (AC/DC cover)
Live and Let Die
You Could Be Mine
Hard Skool
Absurd
Civil War
Sweet Child O’ Mine
Rocket Queen
I Wanna Be Your Dog (Stooges cover)
November Rain
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)
Nightrain
Encore:
Patience
You’re Crazy
Paradise City
Guns N’ Roses’ Remaining 2022 European/UK Tour Dates:
06/07, 2022 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Benito Villamarin (Tix)
06/11, 2022 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/15, 2022 – Stavanger, NO @ Forus Travbane (Tix)
06/18, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport (Tix)
06/20, 2022 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)
06/23, 2022 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark (Tix)
06/25, 2022 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/28, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)
07/01, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
07/02, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
07/05, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)
07/08, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
07/10, 2022 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)
07/13, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
07/15, 2022 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)