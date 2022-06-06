Menu
Guns N’ Roses First Show of 2022 Features Debut of AC/DC Cover and Rare Performance of “Reckless Life”: Watch

AC/DC's "Walk All Over You" and the first performance of "Reckless Life" since 1993 highlighted the set

guns n roses ac/dc cover reckless life 2022
Guns N’ Roses (photo by Amy Harris)
June 6, 2022 | 11:12am ET

    Guns N’ Roses busted out a cover of AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You” for the first time and a rare performance of their own deep cut “Reckless Life” during their first concert of 2022 on Saturday (June 4th) in Portugal.

    The date was the first in a 16-show European/UK run. The setlist touted 27 songs, including the aforementioned surprises.

    The AC/DC cover was a callback to when Axl Rose fronted the band in place of Brian Johnson in 2016. Johnson was forced to cease touring that year due to hearing issues, and Axl’s first gig as his replacement took place at Passeio Marítimo de Algés, the same venue as Saturday night’s concert. “Walk All Over You” hails from AC/DC’s Highway to Hell and was originally sung by Bon Scott.

    Meanwhile, “Reckless Life” was revived for the first time since 1993. The song originates from GN’R’s 1986 EP, Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide, and is one of the band’s earliest original compositions. Also of note was a fully electric take on Appetite for Destruction‘s “You’re Crazy” — a song that’s been played acoustic since 1991.

    Newer songs “Hard Skool” and “Absurd” were played in succession toward the end of the set. Slash previously told Heavy Consequence that the band might premiere additional new songs “around the time that we hit the road in June.” Perhaps, the remaining European dates will produce a live debut of a new song.

    Watch fan footage from the Portugal concert and see the full setlist and Guns N’ Roses’ remaining Europe/UK tour dates below.

    Guns N’ Roses Setlist:
    It’s So Easy
    Mr. Brownstone
    Chinese Democracy
    Slither
    Double Talkin’ Jive
    Welcome to the Jungle
    Better
    Coma
    Reckless Life
    Estranged
    Shadow of Your Love
    Walk All Over You (AC/DC cover)
    Live and Let Die
    You Could Be Mine
    Hard Skool
    Absurd
    Civil War
    Sweet Child O’ Mine
    Rocket Queen
    I Wanna Be Your Dog (Stooges cover)
    November Rain
    Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)
    Nightrain

    Encore:
    Patience
    You’re Crazy
    Paradise City

    Guns N’ Roses’ Remaining 2022 European/UK Tour Dates:
    06/07, 2022 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Benito Villamarin (Tix)
    06/11, 2022 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
    06/15, 2022 – Stavanger, NO @ Forus Travbane (Tix)
    06/18, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport (Tix)
    06/20, 2022 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)
    06/23, 2022 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark (Tix)
    06/25, 2022 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/28, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)
    07/01, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
    07/02, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
    07/05, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)
    07/08, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
    07/10, 2022 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)
    07/13, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
    07/15, 2022 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)

