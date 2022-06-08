Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s “Back in Black” for First Time Ever in Concert: Watch

Guns N’ Roses have been playing some surprise songs on their ongoing European tour. At their Tuesday night show (June 7th) in Seville, Spain, they once again covered AC/DC, this time performing the iconic “Back in Black” for the first time ever in concert.

A few days ago, GN’R covered AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You” at the tour kickoff in Portugal. The decision to pay homage to the Australian rock legends appears to be a callback to Axl Rose’s fill-in stint as their frontman in 2016. With singer Brian Johnson forced to stay home due to hearing issues, Rose stepped in and did a commendable job fronting AC/DC.

Fan footage of the “Back in Black” performance sounds very tight, with Slash nailing the song’s legendary riffs and lead runs. Axl certainly sounds at home belting out Johnson’s vocal part, proving why he was an ideal choice to fill that role six years ago.

As for the rest of the setlist, GN’R played the early deep cut “Reckless Life” once again and busted out the Jimmy Webb-written/Glen Campbell-sung tune “Wichita Lineman” for the first time on the current tour.

The tour picks back up in Sweden on Saturday (June 11th). Check out fan footage of Guns N’ Roses covering AC/DC’s “Back in Black” below, followed by the remaining dates on the band’s European tour (with ticket links).

Guns N’ Roses’ Remaining 2022 European/UK Tour Dates:

06/11, 2022 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/15, 2022 – Stavanger, NO @ Forus Travbane (Tix)

06/18, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport (Tix)

06/20, 2022 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)

06/23, 2022 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark (Tix)

06/25, 2022 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/28, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)

07/01, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)

07/02, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)

07/05, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)

07/08, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

07/10, 2022 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)

07/13, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

07/15, 2022 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)