Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s “Back in Black” for First Time Ever in Concert: Watch

The new cover comes after a performance of AC/DC's "Walk All Over You" a few days ago

guns n roses ac/dc back in black
Guns N’ Roses (photo by Amy Harris) and AC/DC’s Angus Young (photo by Heather Kaplan)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 8, 2022 | 11:10am ET

    Guns N’ Roses have been playing some surprise songs on their ongoing European tour. At their Tuesday night show (June 7th) in Seville, Spain, they once again covered AC/DC, this time performing the iconic “Back in Black” for the first time ever in concert.

    A few days ago, GN’R covered AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You” at the tour kickoff in Portugal. The decision to pay homage to the Australian rock legends appears to be a callback to Axl Rose’s fill-in stint as their frontman in 2016. With singer Brian Johnson forced to stay home due to hearing issues, Rose stepped in and did a commendable job fronting AC/DC.

    Fan footage of the “Back in Black” performance sounds very tight, with Slash nailing the song’s legendary riffs and lead runs. Axl certainly sounds at home belting out Johnson’s vocal part, proving why he was an ideal choice to fill that role six years ago.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for the rest of the setlist, GN’R played the early deep cut “Reckless Life” once again and busted out the Jimmy Webb-written/Glen Campbell-sung tune “Wichita Lineman” for the first time on the current tour.

    ac/dc surgery study
     Editor's Pick
    Study: Listening to AC/DC Makes Surgeons Faster and More Precise

    The tour picks back up in Sweden on Saturday (June 11th). Check out fan footage of Guns N’ Roses covering AC/DC’s “Back in Black” below, followed by the remaining dates on the band’s European tour (with ticket links).

    Guns N’ Roses’ Remaining 2022 European/UK Tour Dates:
    06/11, 2022 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
    06/15, 2022 – Stavanger, NO @ Forus Travbane (Tix)
    06/18, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport (Tix)
    06/20, 2022 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)
    06/23, 2022 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark (Tix)
    06/25, 2022 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/28, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)
    07/01, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
    07/02, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tix)
    07/05, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green (Tix)
    07/08, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
    07/10, 2022 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)
    07/13, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium
    07/15, 2022 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena (Tix)

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Faith No More Angel Dust Anniversary

30 Years Ago, Faith No More Dealt Out the Masterful Angel Dust

June 8, 2022

The Munsters 2022 Teaser Trailer

Rob Zombie Unveils First Teaser Trailer for The Munsters: Watch

June 8, 2022

Coheed and Cambria Drop Dance Gavin Dance from tour

Coheed and Cambria Drop Dance Gavin Dance from Summer Tour Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

June 8, 2022

Halestorm new album

Halestorm Announce Fall 2022 Headlining Tour with The Warning and New Years Day

June 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Guns N' Roses Cover AC/DC's "Back in Black" for First Time Ever in Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale