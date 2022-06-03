GWAR’s new album The New Dark Ages is out today (June 3rd), and the band is celebrating in style with a new signature craft beer: the “Blood Geyser” blood orange IPA.

The beer is a collaboration with Virginia-based brewery Devils Backbone. It was “designed to save the planet from being sucked dry by Bohabs” and was “brewed to the specific gravity of blood, using hops, blood orange and pure ‘Berserker Rage.'”

“This is a delicious and heady brew!” remarked Blóthar the Berserker. “Grab a tankard of this fine and fruity ale, get loose and kick up your feet and watch the world die, GWAR style!”

Fans attending GWAR’s Washington, D.C. show on June 10th will be among the first to taste the new libation. Ahead of the concert, the band is hosting a “GWAR-B-Q” featuring plenty of Southern comfort delights: pulled pork, smoked chicken thighs, BBQ spare ribs, BBQ beans, collard greens, cornbread biscuits, and “Blood Geyser” BBQ sauce. The new IPA will also be on hand. You can get tickets to the event via GWAR’s website.

Meanwhile, the band has dropped a video for the song “Ratcatcher,” which is included on the new album. The feel-good track has a palpable Trash-era Alice Cooper bounce and melody, with a charming live action video to boot.

GWAR are currently out on “The Black Death Rager World Tour.” The US jaunt continues tonight (June 3rd) in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Get tickets to all upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

We would also recommend pairing GWAR’s new album and IPA with some “Bud of Gods” CBD and Delta-8 for maximum Bohab alacrity. The new sour Delta-8 “GWARtridges” are available now, as our a full line of other products.

Watch the video for “Ratcatcher” below.