Celebrate GWAR's New Album with 25% Off the "Bud of Gods" Fanny Pack Bundle and More

Plus, activate 25% off everything else in the Bud of Gods collection

June 6, 2022 | 12:37pm ET

    The mighty GWAR are back with their 15th studio album, The New Dark Ages, and to celebrate, the Consequence shop is offering up a special “Bud of Gods” fanny pack bundle for 25% off for a limited time only.

    The intergalactic barbarians have churned out a ripping new studio effort, which was released on Friday (June 3rd) in conjunction with a graphic novel, GWAR: In the Duoverse of Absurdity. For an enhanced experience, fans can pick up GWAR’s “Bud of Gods” fanny pack bundle.

    This ain’t your mother’s fanny pack. It includes Delta-8 gummies (your choice of 5 or 30 ct.), a bandana, and stickers, and will surely make you the coolest Bohab on your block. For a limited time, the pack is being offered at 25% off, so pick up your bundle now, before GWAR come to your house and leave you no other choice.

    Furthermore, if you pick up the fanny pack bundle, you’ll automatically activate 25% off anything else in the “Bud of Gods” collection. Those items include the new Sour OG Delta-8 Vape Gwartridge, the Delta-8 tincture, small batch CBD hemp flower, pre-rolls, grinders, T-shirts, and more.

    Grab a fanny pack bundle and other “Bud of Gods” merch for 25% off at the Consequence shop now, or click “Buy Now” buttons below (once you verify that you are 18 years or older). And don’t forget, you can also catch GWAR on their current US tour, which runs through a June 17th show in Reading, Pennsylvania. Tickets are available here.

