Halestorm Announce Fall 2022 Headlining Tour with The Warning and New Years Day

Halestorm are keeping the show on the road throughout the entire year. The band has just announced a Fall headlining US tour, and they’re bringing The Warning and New Years Day along for the ride.

The Grammy-winning band’s Fall trek will kill off September 21st in Huntsville, Alabama, and run through an October 8th performance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. Tickets for the outing will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time Friday (June 10th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (June 8th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code BRIGHTSIDE.

There’s no letting up for Halestorm, as they recently completed a Spring run that included dates with with Stone Temple Pilots and Mammoth WVH, and will also embark on a previously announced Summer tour with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar.

Halestorm are touring in support of their latest studio album, Back from the Dead, which was released last month. Singer-guitarist Lzzy Hale recently spoke with Heavy Consequence about the meaning of the new album’s title.

“The title to me is survival,” Hale told us. “After everything, personally, that I’ve been through and that we’ve been though as a band and everyone else that I can think of — millions and millions of people have gone through those ups and downs. Just being able to have faith that things are going to return to some kind of — I’m not even hoping things will return to normal. I just want to keep moving forward. Let’s keep evolving. Let’s keep moving.”

See Halestorm’s full list of tour dates below, followed by our recent video interview with Lzzy Hale. Pick up tickets here.

Halestorm’s 2022 US Tour Dates:

07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill !

07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre !

07/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park !

07/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center !

07/15 – Cadott, WI @ RockFest (festival date)

07/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion +

07/19 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion !

07/20 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater !

07/22 – Harrington, DE @ DE State Fair (festival date)

07/23 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain !

07/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

07/27 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview !

07/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre !

08/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !

08/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater !

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre !

08/07 – Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater !

08/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre !

08/10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP !

08/12 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^

09/21 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall #

09/22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (festival date)

09/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern #

09/28 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore #

09/29 – San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center #

10/01 – Corpus Christi, TX – Selena Auditorium #

10/02 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall #

10/04 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center #

10/06 – Tucson, AZ – Linda Ronstadt Music Hall #

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock (festival date)

! = w/ The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar

+ = w/ The Warning and Lilith Czar

* = w/ The Pretty Reckless and The Warning

^ = w/ The Warning

# = w/ The Warning and New Years Day