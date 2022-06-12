Halsey surprised the crowd at their Governors Ball set on Saturday night by covering “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” by Kate Bush. Watch a clip of the performance below.

In fan-captured footage from the show, the pop singer is seen pacing the stage in a crop top and printed pants as she sings, “So if I only could/ I’d make a deal with God/ And get him to swap our places/ I’d be running up that road/ Be running up that hill/ With no problems.” At the end of the number she also tells the crowd, “I just had to do it! I’m sorry, guys, I just had to do it!”

Halsey — who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns — then closed out their 16-song festival set with Manic-era No. 1 hit “Without Me” and “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” from 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

The Kate Bush staple has seen an incredible resurgence on both the charts and within the public consciousness in the past few weeks thanks to its inclusion in a critical plot point on Season 4 of Stranger Things. The song has since peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the British singer-songwriter the very first Top 10 hit of her career after more than four decades.

Meanwhile, Halsey just dropped their new single “So Good” after a drawn-out battle with Capitol Records. The singer publicly accused the label of refusing to release the song unless a viral TikTok was included in the marketing of the track, even though the video had been shot and was, at that point, nearly finished.

Halsey is currently on her “Love and Power” tour, although a recent stop at in Columbia, Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion was canceled after the venue became flooded with rainwater and rats following a storm. Grab tickets here for other stops on the tour.