Harley Quinn Unwittingly Attends an Orgy with Poison Ivy in Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Season 3 of the animated series Harley Quinn picks up with the eponymous character (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) returning to Gotham after embarking on a whirlwind trip in celebration of their newfound romance. In anticipation of its premiere on July 28th, HBO Max has released a teaser trailer.

In the clip, the new power couple reunite with their crew of King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove), who are all ready to cause more mayhem together. Promising Season 3 will be “wetter,” “filthier,” “squishier,” “freakier,” and “creepier,” it shows Batman licking Catwoman’s feet (as long as he doesn’t travel north, DC won’t mind), “Harlivy” unwittingly attending an orgy, and James Gunn sitting on a vibrating Clayface.

At the end of the trailer, Harley delivers a speech that gets the whole crew excited. “You are gonna cream when you hear this plan,” she says. “It would make Lex Luthor shit his pants.” Adds King Shark, “And that man does not shit his pants for anything.”

Harley Quinn was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Halpern and Schumacker also serve as executive producers alongside Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Pietrosh. The cast is rounded out by Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco, and Harvey Guillen.

Watch the full Harley Quinn Season 3 teaser trailer below. The first three episodes debut on July 28th, followed by a weekly release schedule running through September 15th.

Cuoco is coming off Season 2 of another HBO Max series The Flight Attendant (which she also executive produces). She also starred in the recently released Netflix film The Man from Toronto.