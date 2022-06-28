Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Harley Quinn Unwittingly Attends an Orgy with Poison Ivy in Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Batman also licks Catwoman's feet

harley quinn season 3 teaser trailer hbo max release date
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 28, 2022 | 2:16pm ET

    Season 3 of the animated series Harley Quinn picks up with the eponymous character (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) returning to Gotham after embarking on a whirlwind trip in celebration of their newfound romance. In anticipation of its premiere on July 28th, HBO Max has released a teaser trailer.

    In the clip, the new power couple reunite with their crew of King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove), who are all ready to cause more mayhem together. Promising Season 3 will be “wetter,” “filthier,” “squishier,” “freakier,” and “creepier,” it shows Batman licking Catwoman’s feet (as long as he doesn’t travel north, DC won’t mind), “Harlivy” unwittingly attending an orgy, and James Gunn sitting on a vibrating Clayface.

    At the end of the trailer, Harley delivers a speech that gets the whole crew excited. “You are gonna cream when you hear this plan,” she says. “It would make Lex Luthor shit his pants.” Adds King Shark, “And that man does not shit his pants for anything.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Harley Quinn was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Halpern and Schumacker also serve as executive producers alongside Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Pietrosh. The cast is rounded out by Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco, and Harvey Guillen.

    Watch the full Harley Quinn Season 3 teaser trailer below. The first three episodes debut on July 28th, followed by a weekly release schedule running through September 15th.

    Cuoco is coming off Season 2 of another HBO Max series The Flight Attendant (which she also executive produces). She also starred in the recently released Netflix film The Man from Toronto.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

baz luhrmann faraway downs limited series australia disney hulu drama nicole kidman hugh jackman

Baz Luhrmann's Australia to Be Expanded into Six-Part Limited Series Faraway Downs

June 28, 2022

Superorganism Into the Sun Stephen Malkmus Gen Hoshino Pi Ja Ma Single World Wide Pop music video 2022 tour tickets dates

Superorganism Unveil New Single "Into the Sun" with Stephen Malkmus and More: Stream

June 28, 2022

thirteen lives official trailer ron howard colin farrell viggo mortensen cave rescue biopic drama watch film movie news

Colin Farrell Helps Lead a Real-Life Rescue Mission in Trailer for Thirteen Lives: Watch

June 28, 2022

Morrissey 2022 tour

Morrissey Announces Tour with "No Rules / Regulations / Restrictions"

June 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Harley Quinn Unwittingly Attends an Orgy with Poison Ivy in Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale