Harry Styles Brings Back Apple’s Iconic Silhouette Ad, Donates Paycheck to IRC

Harry Styles appears in a new ad for Apple Airpods, a visually striking commercial which harkens back to the company’s old-school days of advertising the iPod with dancing silhouettes. Even better than this hit of nostalgia, the pop star donated his paycheck to the International Rescue Committee.

The IRC, a global humanitarian aid organization, tweeted its thanks to Styles and Apple on June 2nd. “From all of us at the IRC: Thank you to @Harry_Styles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC,” the organization said. “Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support!” The donation comes as the IRC aids the more than six million refugees who have fled Ukraine in recent months.

Styles likely got a pretty big chunk of change for the Apple ad, which promotes the company’s new Spatial Audio feature for Airpods by reinstating the vibrant dancers that captivated us back in the aughts. In the clip, Styles sings the new Harry’s House cut “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” while blue, red, and pink silhouettes listen along in their Airpods. After all, what better way to advertise a feature that supposedly makes you feel the music all around you than a visual that floods the room with bright color and sound? Watch the clip below, and join us in mourning the loss of the original iPod, which Apple officially discontinued last month.

Advertisement

Related Video

Styles’ IRC donation comes after the artist pledged over $1 million to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The superstar continues to be everywhere these days, especially after his latest album enjoyed the biggest vinyl sales week since Billboard began tracking such a thing in 1991. Later this month, he’ll head out on his “Love on Tour.” Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.