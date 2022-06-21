Both Hazel English and Day Wave have had a busy couple of weeks. Last Friday (June 17th), Hazel English released a new EP, the dreamy and nostalgic Summer Nights, and this Friday (June 24th), Day Wave will release his first album in five years, Pastlife. However, the pair of releases come at a very different point in each artist’s career — whereas Day Wave (the project of Oakland musician Jackson Phillips) has been a major proponent of the dreamy bedroom pop that is unavoidable on TikTok these days, Phillips has been very deliberate about taking these five years to hone his sound and arrive with a fully-formed sophomore LP.

Meanwhile, Hazel English — the project of Australia-to-California musician Eleisha Caripis — has been hard at work over the last couple years, releasing her brilliant 2020 debut album Wake UP! in the heart of the pandemic and following it up with the similarly infectious Summer Nights EP. Regardless of their respective timelines, there is one thing that has bonded the two musicians together since 2015: friendship.

After Day Wave met Hazel English in an Oakland bookshop, the two hit it off discussing music and the desire to collaborate, and it eventually ended with English giving him her business card: “I had a business card?!” she remembers, surprised at her own professional candor, “that’s hilarious!” Nevertheless, the two began collaborating as Day Wave’s initial run of singles — which includes the iconic debut single “Drag” — began to boost his profile in a major way.