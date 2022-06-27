Succession Details Season 4 as Production Begins

It looks like Succession fans may not have to wait too long for the next installment, as HBO has announced production is underway for Season 4. In addition to revealing it spans 10 episodes, the network shared some details about the show’s upcoming plot.

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer,” reads the official logline. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Succession will of course continue to center around media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). No premiere date for the upcoming season has been revealed as of yet.

Season 4 will also feature returning cast members Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Creator Jesse Armstrong will continue to serve as showrunner while executive producing with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

An image shared by the network also revealed that Mylod will once again serve as director for the season premiere after helming a dozen previous episodes. HBO officially renewed Succession midway through Season 3.

