English synthpop pioneers Heaven 17 have announced the 2022 “We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang” North American tour.

Named after their President Reagan-bashing single, the “We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang” tour kicks off in September and spans 15 stops in the US and Canada. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

As lead singer Glenn Gregory explained in a statement, it could be classified as Heaven 17’s first official tour of the continent. He said,

“Our first trip to America as Heaven 17 was to New York in 1981; in fact, it was my first-ever trip to the USA and was a truly amazing experience. I can’t remember how on earth this came about, but we were going to play our first-ever live performance at the legendary Studio 54. We have, believe it or not, only ever played the States twice since then – once at a brilliant sold-out gig at The Highline Ballroom in NYC and the other at the Music Tastes Good festival in Long Beach, California, both in 2017. So, it’s certainly way past the time for Heaven 17 to finally come and tour in America and we are on our way! We know we have some amazing fans over there and we’re really excited to, at last, be able to play in front of all of them.”

Gregory will perform with longtime bandmate Martyn Ware; former keyboardist Ian Craig Marsh left the group in the mid-aughts.

Heaven 17 2022-23 Tour Dates:

09/16 — Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House

09/17 — Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

09/18 — Boston, MA @ City Winery

09/20 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

09/22 — Chicago, IL @ Park West

09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

09/25 — Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

09/27 — New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rogue

09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

09/30 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/01 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

10/05 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/26 — Liverpool, UK @ O2 Liverpool

04/01 — Oldenburg, DE @ Kulturetage