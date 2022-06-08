English synthpop pioneers Heaven 17 have announced the 2022 “We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang” North American tour.
Named after their President Reagan-bashing single, the “We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang” tour kicks off in September and spans 15 stops in the US and Canada. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.
As lead singer Glenn Gregory explained in a statement, it could be classified as Heaven 17’s first official tour of the continent. He said,
“Our first trip to America as Heaven 17 was to New York in 1981; in fact, it was my first-ever trip to the USA and was a truly amazing experience. I can’t remember how on earth this came about, but we were going to play our first-ever live performance at the legendary Studio 54. We have, believe it or not, only ever played the States twice since then – once at a brilliant sold-out gig at The Highline Ballroom in NYC and the other at the Music Tastes Good festival in Long Beach, California, both in 2017. So, it’s certainly way past the time for Heaven 17 to finally come and tour in America and we are on our way! We know we have some amazing fans over there and we’re really excited to, at last, be able to play in front of all of them.”
Gregory will perform with longtime bandmate Martyn Ware; former keyboardist Ian Craig Marsh left the group in the mid-aughts.
Heaven 17 2022-23 Tour Dates:
09/16 — Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House
09/17 — Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel
09/18 — Boston, MA @ City Winery
09/20 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
09/22 — Chicago, IL @ Park West
09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
09/25 — Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
09/27 — New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rogue
09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
09/30 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/01 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
10/05 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/26 — Liverpool, UK @ O2 Liverpool
04/01 — Oldenburg, DE @ Kulturetage