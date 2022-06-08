Menu
Heaven 17 Announce 2022 North American Tour

The "We Don't Need This Fascist Groove Thang" tour consists of 15 dates in September and October

Heaven 17, image courtesy of the artists
June 8, 2022 | 2:37pm ET

    English synthpop pioneers Heaven 17 have announced the 2022 “We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang” North American tour.

    Named after their President Reagan-bashing single, the “We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang” tour kicks off in September and spans 15 stops in the US and Canada. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

    As lead singer Glenn Gregory explained in a statement, it could be classified as Heaven 17’s first official tour of the continent. He said,

    “Our first trip to America as Heaven 17 was to New York in 1981; in fact, it was my first-ever trip to the USA and was a truly amazing experience. I can’t remember how on earth this came about, but we were going to play our first-ever live performance at the legendary Studio 54. We have, believe it or not, only ever played the States twice since then – once at a brilliant sold-out gig at The Highline Ballroom in NYC and the other at the Music Tastes Good festival in Long Beach, California, both in 2017. So, it’s certainly way past the time for Heaven 17 to finally come and tour in America and we are on our way! We know we have some amazing fans over there and we’re really excited to, at last, be able to play in front of all of them.”

    Gregory will perform with longtime bandmate Martyn Ware; former keyboardist Ian Craig Marsh left the group in the mid-aughts.

    Heaven 17 2022-23 Tour Dates:
    09/16 — Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House
    09/17 — Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel
    09/18 — Boston, MA @ City Winery
    09/20 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
    09/22 — Chicago, IL @ Park West
    09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    09/25 — Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
    09/27 — New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rogue
    09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
    09/30 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    10/01 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    10/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
    10/05 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    11/26 — Liverpool, UK @ O2 Liverpool
    04/01 — Oldenburg, DE @ Kulturetage

