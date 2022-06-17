Disney Taps Guy Ritchie to Direct Live-Action Hercules Remake

Despite mixed reviews, Guy Ritchie landed Disney a $1 billion global box office haul with his live-action remake of Aladdin, so naturally, the House of Mouse is bringing him back to give 1997’s Hercules the same treatment.

According to Deadline, the film will be produced by ABGO, the production company run by The Russo Brothers, and the studio is in the process of hiring writers to work off a first draft written by David Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The original Hercules film featured Tate Donovan voicing the eponymous role opposite real-life villain James Woods’ Hades. It was considered a box office disappointment at the time, falling far short of previous Disney blockbusters like Pocahontas and The Lion King while grossing $99 million in the US and just over $250 million worldwide.

Disney followed the movie with 1998’s Hercules: The Animated Series. The direct-to-video sequel Hercules: Zero to Hero came one year later.

Ritchie most recently shot an untitled action thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal after writing and directing Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre featuring his longtime collaborator Jason Statham. The latter film was originally set for release earlier this year, but was mysteriously removed from the studio’s release schedule in February.