Highly Suspect Announce New Album, Unveil Singles “Natural Born Killer” and “Pink Lullabye”: Stream

Highly Suspect have announced their fourth album, The Midnight Demon Club. In advance of its September 9th release, the band has unveiled two singles, “Natural Born Killer” and “Pink Lullabye.”

Led by frontman Johnny Stevens, the band has scored rock hits off their first three albums with tracks like “Lydia,” “My Name Is Human,” and “16.” The singer showcases his soulful vocals on the bluesy “Natural Born Killer,” while the explosive “Pink Lullabye” is as heavy or heavier than anything the band has put out to date.

Regarding the new album, Stevens stated, “Life comes at you fast. We are constantly reminded of this, and perhaps no greater occurrence will spark the imagination more than the death of a loved one. In my experience, it’s during these moments of processing great loss that the mind is completely focused on ‘what if’s’ as we try and escape what is. The Midnight Demon Club is about becoming the best version of yourself after tragedy, so it’s a second chance on life with a happier mindset. The Midnight Demon Club is all about having fun and keeping it moving. Because as we all know, this life is way too short.”

“Natural Born Killer” is accompanied by a cinematic video, with Stevens saying of the song, “I’m always fighting for my place out here in this world. And there are two mindsets one could have – rollover and mope about the hard shit or just be a motherf**king life beast and smash all your challenges at hand. And if you’re really a badass, have fun doing it. That’s the flow. That’s the essence of being a natural born killer.”

Highly Suspect are currently on a European tour, but will return to the States to play the Louder Than Life festival September 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky, and Pointfest on September 24th in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

Check out the “Natural Born Killer” music video and the track “Pink Lullabye” below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist for The Midnight Demon Club. Pre-order the LP here.

The Midnight Demon Club Artwork:

The Midnight Demon Club Tracklist:

01. The Sound

02. Natural Born Killer

03. Ice Cold

04. Midnight Demon Club

05. Caught On Fire

06. Wild Eyed Son

07. Pink Lullabye

08. New California

09. Need To Say

10. Cool Kids

11. Love Like This

12. Evangeline