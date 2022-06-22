Menu
Highly Suspect Announce New Album, Unveil Singles “Natural Born Killer” and “Pink Lullabye”: Stream

The Midnight Demon Club arrives on September 9th

June 22, 2022 | 10:09am ET

    Highly Suspect have announced their fourth album, The Midnight Demon Club. In advance of its September 9th release, the band has unveiled two singles, “Natural Born Killer” and “Pink Lullabye.”

    Led by frontman Johnny Stevens, the band has scored rock hits off their first three albums with tracks like “Lydia,” “My Name Is Human,” and “16.” The singer showcases his soulful vocals on the bluesy “Natural Born Killer,” while the explosive “Pink Lullabye” is as heavy or heavier than anything the band has put out to date.

    Regarding the new album, Stevens stated, “Life comes at you fast. We are constantly reminded of this, and perhaps no greater occurrence will spark the imagination more than the death of a loved one. In my experience, it’s during these moments of processing great loss that the mind is completely focused on ‘what if’s’ as we try and escape what is. The Midnight Demon Club is about becoming the best version of yourself after tragedy, so it’s a second chance on life with a happier mindset. The Midnight Demon Club is all about having fun and keeping it moving. Because as we all know, this life is way too short.”

    “Natural Born Killer” is accompanied by a cinematic video, with Stevens saying of the song, “I’m always fighting for my place out here in this world. And there are two mindsets one could have – rollover and mope about the hard shit or just be a motherf**king life beast and smash all your challenges at hand. And if you’re really a badass, have fun doing it. That’s the flow. That’s the essence of being a natural born killer.”

    Highly Suspect are currently on a European tour, but will return to the States to play the Louder Than Life festival September 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky, and Pointfest on September 24th in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

    Check out the “Natural Born Killer” music video and the track “Pink Lullabye” below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist for The Midnight Demon Club. Pre-order the LP here.

    The Midnight Demon Club Artwork:

    Highly Suspect - The Midnight Demon Club

    The Midnight Demon Club Tracklist:
    01. The Sound
    02. Natural Born Killer
    03. Ice Cold
    04. Midnight Demon Club
    05. Caught On Fire
    06. Wild Eyed Son
    07. Pink Lullabye
    08. New California
    09. Need To Say
    10. Cool Kids
    11. Love Like This
    12. Evangeline

