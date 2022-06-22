Menu
The Hollywood Vampires (Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry) Reunite and Announce Tour

The supergroup will travel to Luxembourg and Germany next summer

the hollywood vampires johnny depp euoropean tour 2023 alice cooper joe perry
The Hollywood Vampires, photo courtesy of the artists
June 22, 2022 | 2:52pm ET

    Whether you like Johnny Depp or long to drive a stake through his heart, you’re probably going to be seeing a lot more of him following his legal victory in a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In the latest example, Depp is resurrecting The Hollywood Vampires, his supergroup with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, for a short 2023 European tour.

    The band was last active in 2019 when they released their sophomore album, Rise. Now, as the group wrote in an Instagram post, “The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!”

    The six-date trek includes five stops in Germany and one in Luxembourg, all between June 20th and 30th of next year. The Vamps expects this to be more of the beginning than the end; the announcement told fans to, “Keep an eye out for more to come…”

    Related Video

    Check out the itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 27th  at 11:00 am CET/5:00 a.m. ET through the band’s website.

    On June 1st, Depp won a defamation case against Amber Heard, less than two years after he lost a libel suit when a judge ruled that calling him a “wife-beater” was accurate. In his latest courtroom battle, a jury awarded him $10.4 million, which Heard’s attorney says she cannot afford to pay. Since then, Depp has announced a new collaborative album with Jeff Beck and shared a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs.”

    The Hollywood Vampires 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/20 — Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber- Arena
    06/21 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
    06/24 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    06/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
    06/28 — Berlin, DE @ Citadel Music Festival
    06/30 — Mainz, DE @ Summer in the City

