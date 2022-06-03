Horsegirl Unveil Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance: Stream

Chicago indie trio Horsegirl have announced their debut album Versions of Modern Performance. It’s out June 3rd via Matador. As if that weren’t enough, Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece have unveiled an expansive 2022 tour. Update: The album is streaming in full below.

Versions of Modern Performance was produced by John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Twin Peaks, Waxahatchee) and recorded at Electrical Audio studios. In a statement, the band said, “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel like really respected what we were trying to do.” The album spans 12 tracks in all.

This month, Horsegirl will launch a tour in support of Versions of Modern Performance. They’ll play a month’s worth of shows in Europe before returning to the US for a leg of dates kicking off in the middle of July. You can find the full schedule below, and get your tickets here.

Versions of Modern Performance Artwork:

Versions of Modern Performance Tracklist:

1. Anti-glory

2. Beautiful Song

3. Live and Ski

4. Bog Bog 1

5. Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)

6. The Fall of Horsegirl

7. Electrolocation 2

8. Option 8

9. World of Pots and Pans

10. The Guitar Is Dead 3

11. Homage to Birdnoculars

12. Billy

Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:

06/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

06/10 — Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer

06/12 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

06/16 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

06/17 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

06/19 — London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage

06/21 — Manchester, UK @ YES Manchester (Basement)

06/22 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club

06/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

06/28 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

06/29 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch

07/01 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs

07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

07/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

07/17 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

07/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

07/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

07/23 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

07/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

07/27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

08/03 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

^ = w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter

* = w/ Dummy