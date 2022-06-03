Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Horsegirl Unveil Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance: Stream

The Chicago rockers will also be hitting the road on a world tour

horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream
Horsegirl, photo by Cheryl Dunn
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 3, 2022 | 9:56am ET

    Chicago indie trio Horsegirl have announced their debut album Versions of Modern Performance. It’s out June 3rd via Matador. As if that weren’t enough, Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece have unveiled an expansive 2022 tour. Update: The album is streaming in full below.

    Versions of Modern Performance was produced by John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Twin Peaks, Waxahatchee) and recorded at Electrical Audio studios. In a statement, the band said, “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel like really respected what we were trying to do.” The album spans 12 tracks in all.

    This month, Horsegirl will launch a tour in support of Versions of Modern Performance. They’ll play a month’s worth of shows in Europe before returning to the US for a leg of dates kicking off in the middle of July. You can find the full schedule below, and get your tickets here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Versions of Modern Performance Artwork:

    horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream

    Versions of Modern Performance Tracklist:
    1. Anti-glory
    2. Beautiful Song
    3. Live and Ski
    4. Bog Bog 1
    5. Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)
    6. The Fall of Horsegirl
    7. Electrolocation 2
    8. Option 8
    9. World of Pots and Pans
    10. The Guitar Is Dead 3
    11. Homage to Birdnoculars
    12. Billy

    Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
    06/10 — Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer
    06/12 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
    06/16 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar
    06/17 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label
    06/19 — London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage
    06/21 — Manchester, UK @ YES Manchester (Basement)
    06/22 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club
    06/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
    06/28 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
    06/29 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch
    07/01 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs
    07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *
    07/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
    07/17 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *
    07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *
    07/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *
    07/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *
    07/23 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
    07/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
    07/27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *
    07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
    08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *
    08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *
    08/03 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
    08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

    ^ = w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter
    * = w/ Dummy

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sg goodman teeth marks new album title track stream

S.G. Goodman Shares New Album Teeth Marks: Stream

June 3, 2022

Angel Olsen Unveils New Album Big Time and Short Film: Stream

June 3, 2022

tickets on sale marcus king jimmy eat world seventeen melvins

Tours On Sale This Week: Marcus King, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Jimmy Eat World & More

June 2, 2022

the mountain goats training montage stream

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Bleed Out, Share "Training Montage": Stream

June 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Horsegirl Unveil Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale