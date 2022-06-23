Menu
Home Renovating Gets Horny in Trailer for How to Build a Sex Room: Watch

Premiering on Netflix July 8th

How To Build a Sex Room trailer
How to Build a Sex Room (Netflix)
June 23, 2022 | 5:07pm ET

    When it comes to home renovation shows, the opportunities for spinoffs are endless. Nothing proves this point better than Netflix’s latest addition to the genre, How to Build a Sex Room, which just released its first trailer.

    How to Build a Sex Room comes from ITV America’s High Noon Entertainment and is executive produced by Adam Sher, Jim Berger, Scott Feeley, Corrina Robbins, and Sarah Howell. In the series, premiering July 8th, luxury interior designer Melanie Rose classes up the sex dungeon, offering couples a room that’s both posh and seductive.

    “When people hear the words ‘sex room,’ they concentrate on the word ‘sex,’ and that connotates [sic] dirty, disgusting,” Rose explains in the preview. “But when I design them, they can be beautiful.”

    With that, the trailer winks at How to Build a Sex Room’s absurd premise: Rose’s initial entrance over serene classical music is crashed by shots of stripper poles and S&M accessories. Check out the clip below.

    As Netflix’s grip on the streaming industry loosens, co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently confirmed the platform’s plans to introduce a cheaper tier with advertising. The streamer also hopes to entice viewers by increasing its output of “bigger and better” movies and decreasing its stream of expensive vanity projects (looking at you, The Irishman).

