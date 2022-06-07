How to Buy Tickets to Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2022 Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen is giving her fans the right kind of Emotion with news of “The So Nice Tour,” her first North American outing since 2019.

What Is Carly Rae Jepsen’s Next Tour?

“The So Nice Tour” follows a summer of events and festival appearances by Jepsen, including Twin Cities Pride in Minneapolis, Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, and Summer Sonic 2022 in Japan.

The tour officially kicks off in Cleveland on September 21st, followed by two shows in Jepsen’s native Canada: Toronto on September 22nd and Montreal on September 24th. She travels down the East Coast via Boston, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, making inland stops to Knoxville and Atlanta before moving west to Austin, Houston, and Dallas in early October. She’ll play Denver on October 12th, Salt Lake City on October 14th, and Las Vegas on October 15th until she settles on the West Coast for a week, hitting Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, and more. The tour wraps with a final run of the Midwest, stopping in Madison, Wisconsin on November 2nd, Kansas City on November 4th, and finishing in Chicago on November 5th.

By partnering with PLUS1, Jepsen guarantees that $1 from each ticket sold for “The So Nice Tour” will be donated to The Ally Coalition, a non-profit organization that works with homeless and at-risk LGBTQ+ youth.

Who Is Opening for Carly Rae Jepsen on Tour?

Jepsen will be joined for her first two shows by co-headliner Bleachers, the Jack Antonoff-led rock band. She’ll then be supported on every date following by singer-songwriter-producer Empress Of.

How Can I Get Tickets for Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2022 Tour?

As always, the best seats go to the most Dedicated fans. An artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and it requires a code which fans can register for via Jepsen’s website. At the same time, Spotify and Live Nation will also be hosting pre-sales (use code DAZZLE), with both closing on Thursday, June 9th at 10:00 p.m. local time. Chase cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Thursday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Finally, tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Carly Rae Jepsen’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2022 Tour Dates:

06/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Twin Cities Pride

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Nibe Festival

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Pride 2022

07/11 – London, UK @ Somerset House

07/14 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022

08/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022

09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

09/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

09/29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem #

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

10/02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa #

10/04 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #

10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #

10/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center #

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre #

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

10/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre #

10/21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

11/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

11/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom #

* = w/ Bleachers

# = w/ Empress Of