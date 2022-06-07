How to Get Tickets to Demi Lovato’s 2022 Tour

Demi Lovato is giving fans something to scream about with their upcoming 32-date “HOLY FVCK” fall 2022 tour across North and South America, which was announced along with news of their new album of the same name.

In a statement, Lovato shared: “I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America. We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Demi Lovato’s Next Tour?

Lovato will hit the road in August for two North American dates at the Illinois and Iowa state fairs before officially kicking off the “HOLY FVCK” tour in South America. Their first show will be hosted in São Paulo, Brazil on August 30th, followed by two more Brazilian stops in Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá, Colombia on September 7th, Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 9th, and Santiago, Chile on September 13th.

Traveling back to North America, Lovato opens at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, California on September 22nd. After West Coast stops to Portland, San Francisco, and Inglewood, the tour moves east via Las Vegas and Denver to Rosemont, Illinois on October 5th and Detroit on October 7th. The rest of the month finds Lovato across the entire East Coast, playing Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Washington, DC, and New York’s Beacon Theatre. Following trips to Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Tampa, and New Orleans, the “HOLY FVCK’ tour concludes with two nights in Texas: Houston on November 3rd and Irving on November 6th.

Who Is Opening for Demi Lovato on Tour?

The North American leg of the “HOLY FVCK” tour will feature rotating support from Los Angeles rock trio DEAD SARA and pop-rock singer-songwriter Royal & The Serpent. No openers have been officially announced for the South American dates at this time.

How Can I Get Tickets for Demi Lovato’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sales have already gone on-sale for Citi cardmembers, who can access tickets through Thursday, June 9th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, June 9th at (using code DAZZLE) and tickets for the general public follow on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Demi Lovato’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Demi Lovato’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Demi Lovato 2022 Tour Dates:

08/13 — Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

08/14 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

08/30 — São Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas

09/02 — Belo Horizonte, BR @ Esplanada do Mineirão

09/04 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

09/07 — Bogotá, CO @ Movistar Arena

09/09 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

09/13 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

09/22 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

09/23 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

09/25 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

09/28 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater ^

09/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

10/03 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

10/05 — Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre ^

10/07 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit ^

10/09 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

10/10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

10/13 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

10/15 — Toronto, ON @ History ^

10/16 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^

10/18 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

10/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

10/28 — Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

10/30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center *

11/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans *

11/03 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

11/06 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

* = w/ DEAD SARA

^ = w/ Royal & The Serpent