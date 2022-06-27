Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to ITZY’s “CHECKMATE” World Tour

The K-pop quintet's first world tour arrives in the US in October

itzy checkmate tour
Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
June 27, 2022 | 2:56pm ET

    Ahead of their new mini-album, CHECKMATE, set to arrive on July 15th, ITZY have mapped out their very first world tour. Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna will be making stops throughout South Korea and the US late this summer into early fall, and we’ve got the details below on how to secure tickets.

    With this being ITZY’s first world tour and the group’s first visit to America since the pandemic began, it’s expected to be a competitive ticketing on-sale. Get tickets here and find details below regarding on-sale times and more.

    What Is ITZY’s Tour?

    In support of their upcoming mini-album, CHECKMATE, the ladies of ITZY will be embarking on a world tour of the same name. Things kick off with two nights in Seoul, South Korea before the group arrives stateside, where they’ll make their way through shows in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Sugar Land, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and New York.

    How Can I Get Tickets?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    All tickets for the US dates will go on sale via Ticketmaster. While there won’t be a fan club pre-sale, it’s highly encouraged that anyone interested in purchasing tickets sets up a Ticketmaster account ahead of the public on-sale. Tickets become available this Wednesday, June 29th, at 3:00 p.m. local time.

    What Are ITZY’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    08/06 – Seoul, KR @ SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
    08/07 – Seoul, KR @ SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
    10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    11/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    11/03 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
    11/10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    11/13 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater

    itzy world tour poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ONE OK ROCK Tickets Tour 2022 North America Luxury Disease Fueled by Ramen Dates

How to Get Tickets to ONE OK ROCK's 2022 Tour

June 27, 2022

Keith Urban Tickets The Speed of Now World Tour summer 2022 Dates North America Ingrid Andress Shows

How to Get Tickets to Keith Urban's 2022 Tour

June 22, 2022

Jack White Tickets Supply Chain Issues 2022 Tour Dates

How to Get Tickets to Jack White's 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

Kid Cudi Tickets To The Moon 2022 World Tour Dates Don Toliver

How to Get Tickets to Kid Cudi’s 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to ITZY's "CHECKMATE" World Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale