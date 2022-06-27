How to Get Tickets to ITZY’s “CHECKMATE” World Tour

Ahead of their new mini-album, CHECKMATE, set to arrive on July 15th, ITZY have mapped out their very first world tour. Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna will be making stops throughout South Korea and the US late this summer into early fall, and we’ve got the details below on how to secure tickets.

With this being ITZY’s first world tour and the group’s first visit to America since the pandemic began, it’s expected to be a competitive ticketing on-sale. Get tickets here and find details below regarding on-sale times and more.

What Is ITZY’s Tour?

In support of their upcoming mini-album, CHECKMATE, the ladies of ITZY will be embarking on a world tour of the same name. Things kick off with two nights in Seoul, South Korea before the group arrives stateside, where they’ll make their way through shows in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Sugar Land, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and New York.

How Can I Get Tickets?

All tickets for the US dates will go on sale via Ticketmaster. While there won’t be a fan club pre-sale, it’s highly encouraged that anyone interested in purchasing tickets sets up a Ticketmaster account ahead of the public on-sale. Tickets become available this Wednesday, June 29th, at 3:00 p.m. local time.

What Are ITZY’s 2022 Tour Dates?

08/06 – Seoul, KR @ SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

08/07 – Seoul, KR @ SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

11/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/03 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

11/10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/13 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater