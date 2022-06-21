How to Get Tickets to Jack White’s 2022 Tour

Jack White’s ongoing 2022 “Supply Chain Issues Tour” has clearly proven itself to be a show to remember from its opening night’s impromptu on-stage wedding onwards, and now there’s plenty more opportunities to scoop tickets to this can’t-miss experience thanks to a fresh crop of new dates announced for this fall.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Jack White’s Next Tour?

In 2022, The White Stripes frontman has thus far wrapped a spring tour of North America and now sets his sights to the UK and Europe for the early summer. He’ll open the European leg with two nights in London on June 27th and 28th and subsequent stops to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, and more ahead of a three-night finale in Paris starting July 18th. He’ll hop continents to Japan for a spot at the Fuji Rock Festival on July 30th.

He’ll return to North America in August for a run of previously-scheduled shows, including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis as well as a Northeast circuit now complemented by a southern sojourn created by the new stops. The first new date occurs on August 20th in Flint, Michigan, followed by already-announced performances in New York, Maine, Maryland.

The new route kicks into gear on September 16th in Asheville, North Carolina and features cities like Miami, Orlando, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, and Tucson. White will also make festival appearances throughout including Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, and California’s Ohana Festival.

“The Supply Chain Issues Tour” is now set to conclude in October with shows in Guadalajara and Mexico City, Mexico and three festival stops at Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, Popload Festival in São Paulo, Brazil, and Primavera Sound Santiago in Chile.

Who Is Opening for Jack White on Tour?

Each show on White’s “Supply Chain Issues Tour” will be unique by default thanks to a deep bench of rotating support acts including Yard Act, Larkin Poe, Mdou Moctar, Ezra Furman, Cherry Glazerr, and Cautious Clay. The newly-announced dates add Cat Power, The Paranoyds, Zelooperz, and Ichi-Bons to the eclectic roster for select shows.

How Can I Get Tickets for Jack White’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets are available now for all previously-announced stops on “The Supply Chain Issues Tour.” For the fresh dates, pre-sale will first open to Third Man Records Vault Members on Tuesday, June 21st at 12:00 p.m. local time. Citi cardholders will also have pre-sale access to tickets starting on Wednesday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time and closing Thursday, June 23rd at 10:00 p.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using the code DAZZLE). General public tickets go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Jack White’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Jack White’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates (new dates bolded):

06/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo @

06/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo +

06/30 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium @

07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live +

07/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee <

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall <

07/05 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin <<<

07/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant !

07/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruïlla Festival

07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/12 – Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne !

07/14 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall –

07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle –

07/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National {

07/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia \

07/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia \

07/20 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia \

07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena ^

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/20 – Flint MI @ The Whiting ”

08/21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark †

08/23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena §

08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion §

08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §

08/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater #

08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre #

09/15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ;

09/17-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $

09/20 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center $

09/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando $

09/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ;

09/25 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium ;

09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ]

09/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall ]

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/07-08 – Guadalajara, MX @ Tecate Coordenada

10/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center $

10/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

10/12 – São Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival

10/16 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago

@ = w/ Island Of Love

+ = w/ Yard Act

< = w/ SONS

<<< = w/ Doctor Victor

! = w/ Ko Ko Mo

– = w/ Larkin Poe

{ = w/ Equal Idiots

\ = w/ Mdou Moctar

^ = w/ Ezra Furman

† = w/ Cherry Glazerr

§ = w/ Cautious Clay

# = w/ Glove

” = w/ Zelooperz

; = w/ The Paranoyds

$ = w/ Cat Power

] = w/ Ichi-Bons