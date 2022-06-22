How to Get Tickets to Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour

Keith Urban has fans rushing at “The Speed of Now” for tickets to his just-launched 2022 world tour thanks to the first transmissions shared from the opening weekend of its North American leg in Tampa. “The Speed of Now World Tour,” named after the Australian country star’s 2020 album of the same name, finds Urban traversing across the globe through December for his first live outing in nearly four years.

What Is Keith Urban’s Next Tour?

“The Speed of Now World Tour” sped though Europe earlier this year and launched in the US on on June 17th. It resumes on July 8th for a two-nighter in Toronto, then extensively covers New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and New England before moving south to Bristow, Virginia on September 30th and two nights in Jacksonville on August 4th and 5th.

Urban hits Charlotte, Raleigh, St. Louis, Detroit, and more in August, then opens September with two shows at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in California. He plays Los Angeles on September 10th, Denver on September 16th, and Chicago on September 24th among a dozen other stops that month.

He starts October in Fort Worth, Texas, then hits Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina before traveling north to Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New York’s UBS Arena at Belmont Park on October 22nd. He closes out the North American leg in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 5th.

Following the North American leg, Urban closes out the year with a run of shows in Australia kicking off in the Gold Coast on December 1st and wrapping with two nights in Melbourne from December 16th to 17th.

Who Is Opening for Keith Urban on Tour?

All-in-all “Good Person” Ingrid Andress supports Urban on every stop of “The Speed of Now World Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets are available now. Be sure to act fast and grab your seats to “The Speed of Now World Tour” as several shows have already sold out, including Urban’s Toronto double-header. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

What Are Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Keith Urban’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Keith Urban 2022 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/10 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/06 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

08/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

08/26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/28 – Milwaukee, WI. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

09/01 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

09/02 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

09/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/09 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/17 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

09/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

09/29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/01 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

10/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/13 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

10/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

10/15 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

10/20 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/22 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

11/03 – Madison, WI. @ Alliant Energy Center

11/04 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

11/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center

12/01 – Gold Coast, AU @ Gold Coast Convention and Entertainment Centre

12/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

12/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/06 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/08 – Wollongong, AU @ WIN Entertainment Centre

12/10 – Deniliquin, AU @ Deniliquin Festival Site

12/12 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre

12/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

12/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

12/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena