Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour

"The Speed of Now World Tour" covers Europe, North America, and Australia

Keith Urban Tickets The Speed of Now World Tour summer 2022 Dates North America Ingrid Andress Shows
Keith Urban, photo courtesy of PFA Media
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 22, 2022 | 3:36pm ET

    Keith Urban has fans rushing at “The Speed of Now” for tickets to his just-launched 2022 world tour thanks to the first transmissions shared from the opening weekend of its North American leg in Tampa. “The Speed of Now World Tour,” named after the Australian country star’s 2020 album of the same name, finds Urban traversing across the globe through December for his first live outing in nearly four years.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more tour details.

    What Is Keith Urban’s Next Tour?

    “The Speed of Now World Tour” sped though Europe earlier this year and launched in the US on on June 17th. It resumes on July 8th for a two-nighter in Toronto, then extensively covers New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and New England before moving south to Bristow, Virginia on September 30th and two nights in Jacksonville on August 4th and 5th.

    Related Video

    Urban hits Charlotte, Raleigh, St. Louis, Detroit, and more in August, then opens September with two shows at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in California. He plays Los Angeles on September 10th, Denver on September 16th, and Chicago on September 24th among a dozen other stops that month.

    Advertisement

    He starts October in Fort Worth, Texas, then hits Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina before traveling north to Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New York’s UBS Arena at Belmont Park on October 22nd. He closes out the North American leg in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 5th.

    Following the North American leg, Urban closes out the year with a run of shows in Australia kicking off in the Gold Coast on December 1st and wrapping with two nights in Melbourne from December 16th to 17th.

    Who Is Opening for Keith Urban on Tour?

    All-in-all “Good Person” Ingrid Andress supports Urban on every stop of “The Speed of Now World Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Tickets are available now. Be sure to act fast and grab your seats to “The Speed of Now World Tour” as several shows have already sold out, including Urban’s Toronto double-header. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Keith Urban’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

    Keith Urban 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    07/09 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    07/10 Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
    07/15 Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    07/16 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/22 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    07/23 Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    07/24 Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/29 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/30 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    07/31 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
    08/04 Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    08/05 Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    08/06 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
    08/12 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    08/13 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
    08/14 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    08/18 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    08/19 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/20 Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
    08/26 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
    08/27 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/28 Milwaukee, WI. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
    09/01 Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
    09/02 Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
    09/03 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/08 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/09 San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    09/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    09/15 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    09/16 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    09/17 Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
    09/22 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    09/23 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    09/24 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
    09/29 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    09/30 Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    10/01 Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    10/06 Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    10/07 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/08 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/13 Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    10/14 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
    10/15 Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
    10/20 Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    10/21 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    10/22 Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park
    11/03 Madison, WI. @ Alliant Energy Center
    11/04 Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
    11/05 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center
    12/01 Gold Coast, AU @ Gold Coast Convention and Entertainment Centre
    12/02 Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    12/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    12/06 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    12/08 – Wollongong, AU @ WIN Entertainment Centre
    12/10 – Deniliquin, AU @ Deniliquin Festival Site
    12/12 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre
    12/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
    12/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    12/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the hollywood vampires johnny depp euoropean tour 2023 alice cooper joe perry

The Hollywood Vampires (Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry) Reunite and Announce Tour

June 22, 2022

Nova Twins tour

Nova Twins Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

June 22, 2022

ashe rae new album angry woman new single video

Ashe Announces New Album Rae, Shares New Single "Angry Woman": Stream

June 22, 2022

santigold the holified tour 2022 dates tickets buy

Santigold Unveils 2022 "The Holified Tour"

June 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Keith Urban's 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale