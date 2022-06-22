How to Get Tickets to Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour

Keith Urban has fans rushing at “The Speed of Now” for tickets to his just-launched 2022 world tour thanks to the first transmissions shared from the opening weekend of its North American leg in Tampa. “The Speed of Now World Tour,” named after the Australian country star’s 2020 album of the same name, finds Urban traversing across the globe through December for his first live outing in nearly four years.
What Is Keith Urban’s Next Tour?
“The Speed of Now World Tour” sped though Europe earlier this year and launched in the US on on June 17th. It resumes on July 8th for a two-nighter in Toronto, then extensively covers New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and New England before moving south to Bristow, Virginia on September 30th and two nights in Jacksonville on August 4th and 5th.
Urban hits Charlotte, Raleigh, St. Louis, Detroit, and more in August, then opens September with two shows at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in California. He plays Los Angeles on September 10th, Denver on September 16th, and Chicago on September 24th among a dozen other stops that month.
He starts October in Fort Worth, Texas, then hits Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina before traveling north to Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New York’s UBS Arena at Belmont Park on October 22nd. He closes out the North American leg in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 5th.
Following the North American leg, Urban closes out the year with a run of shows in Australia kicking off in the Gold Coast on December 1st and wrapping with two nights in Melbourne from December 16th to 17th.
Who Is Opening for Keith Urban on Tour?
All-in-all “Good Person” Ingrid Andress supports Urban on every stop of “The Speed of Now World Tour.”
How Can I Get Tickets for Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour?
Tickets are available now. Be sure to act fast and grab your seats to “The Speed of Now World Tour” as several shows have already sold out, including Urban’s Toronto double-header. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
What Are Keith Urban’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Keith Urban’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.
Keith Urban 2022 Tour Dates:
07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/10 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
07/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/23 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/06 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
08/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
08/26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/28 – Milwaukee, WI. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
09/01 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
09/02 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
09/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/09 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/17 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
09/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
09/29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/01 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
10/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
10/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/13 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
10/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
10/15 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
10/20 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/22 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park
11/03 – Madison, WI. @ Alliant Energy Center
11/04 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
11/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center
12/01 – Gold Coast, AU @ Gold Coast Convention and Entertainment Centre
12/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
12/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
12/06 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
12/08 – Wollongong, AU @ WIN Entertainment Centre
12/10 – Deniliquin, AU @ Deniliquin Festival Site
12/12 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre
12/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
12/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
12/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena