How to Buy Tickets to Kevin Hart’s 2022 Standup Tour

Kevin Hart has extended his “Reality Check Tour” to over 50 dates this year across North America. First announced in February as his first standup performances in over four years, the “Reality Check Tour” now runs all the way through December 2022 with a brief, five-night detour wedged in for the Chris Rock-partnering “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed Tour” in July.

What Is Kevin Hart’s Next Tour?

The “Reality Check Tour” reunites one of the most successful standup comedy performers of all-time with the stage for the remainder of 2022. The tour kicks off with two double-headers, in Las Vegas on July 2nd and 3rd, and Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 8th and 9th. He’ll hit Cleveland, Detroit, and Pittsburgh before linking up with Chris Rock on the separate, five-night “Rock Hart” event from July 18th to July 25th.

Hart’s solo tour resumes in Montreal on July 29th, then hops across the continent to Houston on August 5th with shows in Little Rock, Arkansas, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City following. On the East Coast, he’ll stop in cities like Washington, DC, Raleigh, and Norfolk, Virginia before heading back west to Omaha, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee.

He plays Atlanta on September 9th, Nashville on September 10th, and Charlotte on September 11th before three nights in Florida between Tampa, Orlando, and Miami. The original “Reality Check Tour” was set to conclude after shows in Chicago, St. Louis, San Jose, and San Francisco on October 1st, but now has an additional two-month leg with 19 new dates.

Hart performs in his hometown of Philadelphia in the first of the new dates on October 7th followed by another Pennsylvania show in Hershey on October 8th. For the rest of the month, he’ll bounce between San Diego, Denver, Memphis, Cincinnati, Toronto, and more. In November, Hart will tour Kentucky, Ohio, Alabama, and Florida. He then wraps the tour in December with stops in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, and a two-night closer at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

How Can I Get Tickets for Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets for the new dates on the “Reality Check Tour” will be first available through a Live Nation pre-sale that opens Wednesday, June 8th (using code COMEDY). General public access follows on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for all previously announced shows are on-sale now.

What Are Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour Dates?

Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:

07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

07/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena

08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/08 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

10/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

10/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

10/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

10/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

11/05 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

11/12 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

12/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

12/17 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

* = w/ Chris Rock