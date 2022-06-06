How to Buy Tickets to Kevin Hart’s 2022 Standup Tour

Kevin Hart has extended his “Reality Check Tour” to over 50 dates this year across North America. First announced in February as his first standup performances in over four years, the “Reality Check Tour” now runs all the way through December 2022 with a brief, five-night detour wedged in for the Chris Rock-partnering “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed Tour” in July.
What Is Kevin Hart’s Next Tour?
The “Reality Check Tour” reunites one of the most successful standup comedy performers of all-time with the stage for the remainder of 2022. The tour kicks off with two double-headers, in Las Vegas on July 2nd and 3rd, and Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 8th and 9th. He’ll hit Cleveland, Detroit, and Pittsburgh before linking up with Chris Rock on the separate, five-night “Rock Hart” event from July 18th to July 25th.
Hart’s solo tour resumes in Montreal on July 29th, then hops across the continent to Houston on August 5th with shows in Little Rock, Arkansas, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City following. On the East Coast, he’ll stop in cities like Washington, DC, Raleigh, and Norfolk, Virginia before heading back west to Omaha, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee.
He plays Atlanta on September 9th, Nashville on September 10th, and Charlotte on September 11th before three nights in Florida between Tampa, Orlando, and Miami. The original “Reality Check Tour” was set to conclude after shows in Chicago, St. Louis, San Jose, and San Francisco on October 1st, but now has an additional two-month leg with 19 new dates.
Hart performs in his hometown of Philadelphia in the first of the new dates on October 7th followed by another Pennsylvania show in Hershey on October 8th. For the rest of the month, he’ll bounce between San Diego, Denver, Memphis, Cincinnati, Toronto, and more. In November, Hart will tour Kentucky, Ohio, Alabama, and Florida. He then wraps the tour in December with stops in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, and a two-night closer at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
How Can I Get Tickets for Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour?
Tickets for the new dates on the “Reality Check Tour” will be first available through a Live Nation pre-sale that opens Wednesday, June 8th (using code COMEDY). General public access follows on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for all previously announced shows are on-sale now.
What Are Kevin Hart’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Kevin Hart's full list of tour dates below
Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:
07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *
07/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/08 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
10/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
10/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
10/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
10/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
11/05 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
11/12 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
11/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
12/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
12/17 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
* = w/ Chris Rock