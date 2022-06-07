How to Get Tickets to Lamb of God’s 2022 Tour Dates

Metal group Lamb of God’s immediate future looks bright despite their “extremely pissed-off” new album Omens, which was announced alongside an upcoming US fall tour with Killswitch Engage.

What Is Lamb of God’s Next Tour?

“The Omens Tour” opens in Brooklyn, New York on September 9th, then heads to New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Ohio in its first week. The band plays Atlanta on September 16th, two nights in Florida between Jacksonville and Tampa, then Boston on September 21st. They’ll hit the Midwest with shows including Chicago, Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Indianapolis before heading west to Denver on September 30th and Salt Lake City on October 1st. On the West Coast, they stop in Fresno and Sacramento in California; Vancouver, Canada; Kent, Washington; Portland, Oregon; and finally, Inglewood, California before heading inland for the tour’s final stretch. After shows in Phoenix and Albuquerque, they wrap with four nights in Texas: El Paso on October 16th, San Antonio on October 8th, Houston on October 19th, and Irving on October 20th.

Regarding the band and their soon-to-be tour-mates, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton shared in a statement: “Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce ‘The Omens Tour,’ which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well.”

Who Is Opening for Lamb of God on Tour?

Killswitch Engage will be hosted as Lamb of God’s special guest for the entire “Omens Tour,” while both will be supported by a rotating cast of openers including Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Fit for an Autopsy, Spiritbox, and Animals as Leaders.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lamb of God’s 2022 Tour?

A ticket pre-sale presented by Blabbermouth takes places Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code BBLOG), with a fan pre-sale set for Wednesday, June 8th at noon local time (using code OMENS), and a Live Nation pre-sale following on Thursday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code DAZZLE). General public ticket access follows shortly after on Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

What Are Lamb of God’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Lamb of God’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Lamb of God’s 2022 Fall US Tour Dates with Killswitch Engage:

09/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater *

09/10 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

09/11 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Music Festival *

09/13 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater *

09/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena *

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *

09/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

09/18 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

09/25 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill *

09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

10/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great SaltAir ^

10/02 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park ^

10/04 – Fresno, CA @ Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena ^

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

10/10 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center #

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

10/13 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater %

10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater %

10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater %

10/16 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center %

10/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum %

10/19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall %

10/20 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

* = w/ Baroness and Suicide Silence

^ = w/ Motionless in White and Fit for an Autopsy

# = w/ Spiritbox and Fit for an Autopsy

% = w/ Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy