How to Get Tickets to Muse’s 2022 Tour

The limited theater run begins in October

Muse, photo by Nick Fincher
June 1, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Muse are following the Will of the People with a series of newly-announced North American and European theater shows this Fall to along with a summer full of festival stops

    .Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Muse’s Next Tour?

    The seven-date stretch of underplay theater performances begins at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 4th, followed by North American stops in Chicago on October 11th, Toronto on October 14th, and New York City’s Beacon Theater on October 16th. The tour then hops over the Atlantic to Amsterdam on October 23rd, Paris on October 25th, and the closer in Milan, Italy on October 26th.

    The band’s summer is already packed with festival appearances across Europe include Isle of Wight on June 19th and Madrid’s Mad Cool on July 8th. Their October theater run also features a single festival stop, at Aftershock in Sacramento, California on October 9th.

    Who Is Opening for Muse on Tour?

    No openers have been announced for Muse’s 2022 tour so far.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Muse’s 2022 Tour?

    Passes for the band’s summer festival circuit are on-sale now, while tickets to their fall tour will have a staggered release. For European concert-goers, first access to pre-sale tickets will go to those who pre-ordered Will of the People, with their pre-sale beginning Tuesday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. North American fans can gain access to their dates on Wednesday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via the band’s fan club pre-sale. Finally, general public tickets go on-sale June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Muse’s 2022 Tour?

    See Muse’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Muse 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
    06/05 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
    06/09 – Nickelsdorg, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
    06/17 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks
    06/18 – Lisboa, PT @ Rock In Rio: Lisboa
    06/19 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
    06/21 – Sopron, HU @ VOLT Festival
    06/24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
    06/26 – Mallorca, ES @ Mallorca Live
    06/29 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival
    07/02 – St.Gallen, CH @ OpenAir
    07/06 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
    07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/10 – Céret, FR @ Les Déferlantes Festival
    09/08 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucía Big Festival
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater
    10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History
    10/16 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
    10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre
    10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

