How to Get Tickets to ONE OK ROCK’s 2022 Tour

The Japanese rockers will be supported by You Me At Six and Fame on Fire

ONE OK ROCK (photo courtesy of artist)
June 27, 2022 | 5:21pm ET

    Fueled by Ramen’s ONE OK ROCK are setting out on their first headlining North American tour in over three years, starting just days after the release of their latest album Luxury Disease.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is ONE OK ROCK’s Next Tour?

    Following a string of festival performances in their home country Japan in August, ONE OK ROCK embarks on a full North American tour. It kicks off with three nights in Texas, starting with Austin on September 19th, then Houston the next day and Dallas the day after. They cover the East Coast next, beginning in Orlando on September 23rd and hitting Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, and more over the following week. They play Toronto and Montreal at the start of October, then head west via Detroit, Chicago, and Denver. The final run of shows stretches across the West Coast, checking into Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, and the closer at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on October 20th.

    In December, the band is scheduled to play three shows in Australia. The leg commences in Melbourne on December 2nd, stops in Sydney on December 3rd, and Brisbane on December 4th to close out the year.

    Who Is Opening for ONE OK ROCK on Tour?

    ONE OK ROCK will be supported on every date of their North American tour by You Me At Six, and will feature Fame on Fire at select shows. See the full itinerary below.

    How Can I Get Tickets for ONE OK ROCK’s 2022 Tour?

    Tickets are now available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    What Are ONE OK ROCK’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See ONE OK ROCK’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    ONE OK ROCK 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/12 – Chiba, JP @ Rock in Japan 2022
    08/12 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022 – Osaka
    08/12 – Chiba, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022 – Tokyo
    09/19 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    09/20 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    09/21 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    09/23 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    09/24 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
    09/25 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    09/28 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    09/30 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    10/01 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    10/02 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
    10/04 Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    10/05 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall *
    10/07 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    10/08 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    10/09 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    10/11 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    10/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    10/14 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/15 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre
    10/16 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    10/19 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    10/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    12/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Good Things Festival – Melbourne
    12/03 – Sydney, AU @ Good Things Festival – Sydney
    12/04 – Brisbane, AU @ Good Things Festival – Brisbane

    * = w/ No Fame on Fire

    ONE OK ROCK Tickets 2022 Tour Poster Artwork

     

