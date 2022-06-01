How to Get Tickets to Panic! at the Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance Tour”

Panic! at the Disco have announced their “Viva Las Vengeance Tour” to support their upcoming seventh album of the same name. Brendon Urie & Co. will be spreading the band’s Sin City sensibilities across North America and Europe all the way into 2023.

What Is Panic! at the Disco’s Next Tour?

The 40-date trek kicks off on September 8th in Austin, Texas with stops in Houston, Fort Worth, and Kansas City before moving north to St. Paul, Minnesota on September 14th. After sweeping the Midwest with shows in Milwaukee, Chicago, and Detroit, the tour heads to New York City for a performance at Madison Square Garden on September 23rd, then travels along the East Coast to hit cities including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. Their final eastern stretch covers Raleigh, North Carolina on October 2nd, Tampa, Florida on October 5th, and Duluth, Georgia on October 7th.

Heading west via St. Louis, Denver, and Salt Lake City, Panic! at the Disco settles along the coast in Portland, Oregon on October 15th and Seattle on October 16th. The North American run wraps with some of their biggest shows of the tour including Inglewood, California on October 19th, Las Vegas on October 21st, and San Francisco on October 25th.

The 2023 European leg opens on February 20th in Vienna, Austria and rounds out the month with stops in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium. In March 2023, they’ll travel to Paris, Glasgow, Birmingham, The O2 in London, and Manchester for the tour closer on March 10th.

With each ticket sold across both legs, one dollar will be directed to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation, a fund which supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Who Is Opening for Panic! at the Disco on Tour?

The 2022 North American leg will be supported by various combinations of Beach Bunny, MARINA (aka Marina and the Diamonds), singer-songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers, and Dallas, Texas outfit Little Image. The first week of shows will be covered by Beach Bunny and Jake Wesley Rogers, followed by the largest stretch featuring Rogers and MARINA, while MARINA and Little Image tackle two select dates together. See the full itinerary below for each date’s corresponding opening act.

Support for the 2023 European leg has not yet been announced.

How Can I Get Tickets for Panic! at the Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance Tour”?

Pre-sale options abound for the band’s upcoming excursion. Members of Verizon’s customer loyalty program Verizon Up will have first access to tickets starting Thursday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time to Tuesday, June 7th. A pre-sale for Citi cardholders opens on Friday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time and also ends Tuesday, June 7th.

General public tickets will go on-sale for North American dates Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while European dates follow on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can find individual ticket links to all of the shows below.

Panic! at the Disco 2022-23 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center * (Tix)

09/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center * (Tix)

09/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena * (Tix)

09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center * (Tix)

09/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center * (Tix)

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^ (Tix)

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^ (Tix)

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^ (Tix)

09/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^ (Tix)

09/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^ (Tix)

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)

09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^ (Tix)

09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^ (Tix)

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^ (Tix)

10/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^ (Tix)

10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^ (Tix)

10/04 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena ^ (Tix)

10/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^ (Tix)

10/07 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena ^ (Tix)

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^ (Tix)

10/09 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center # (Tix)

10/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^ (Tix)

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena ^ (Tix)

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^ (Tix)

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena # (Tix)

10/19 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^ (Tix)

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^ (Tix)

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^ (Tix)

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^ (Tix)

2/20/23 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle (Tix)

2/21/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle (Tix)

2/23/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)

2/24/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)

2/25/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy (Tix)

2/28/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

3/1/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena (Tix)

3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)

3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

3/6/23 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)

3/10/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)

^ = w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* = w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

# = w/ MARINA & Little Image