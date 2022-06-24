On Friday, June 24th, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case of Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 ruling, rolling back nearly half a century of precedent that says access to an abortion is a fundamental cornerstone of reproductive health.

Now, that decision is being handed back to the discretion of individual states, just one day after the court handed down another controversial ruling that the right to carry a concealed weapon in public couldn’t be left up to the states. The about-face has left millions of people across the country angry, upset, and worried about the reproductive health of women everywhere, particularly in the 22 states where getting an abortion will immediately be criminalized.

On Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden pledged to take steps to protect abortion rights, saying, “I will do all in my power to protect a women’s right in states where they will face the consequences of today’s decision.”

In the meantime, here are some ways to take action.

For starters, you can sign the United State of Women pledge as an abortion advocate. The organization bills itself as part of the Liberate Abortion Coalition — a group of “over 100 organizations who have come together to expand power, grow compassion, provide education, and build a groundswell of support for abortion access across the United States.”

Always an organization worth donating to, Planned Parenthood offers a nationwide database to find the nearest health center or legal abortion clinic to you, which now may be several states away. Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights supporters are also immediately organizing protests across the country; learn more via the map here.

Another place to consider making a donation is the National Network of Abortion Funds, where any money you give will be split evenly between Stigma Relief Fund, Women’s Emergency Network and 90 other organizations fighting for women’s reproductive health. Meanwhile, Twitter user @helmsinki — the self-described “abortion donation link fairy” and noted Taylor Swift fan — created a public document and corresponding website listing abortion funds state by state, which can be accessed here.

And of course, one of the best things to do in this and any other moment of political uncertainty is contact your local senator. Then make sure you’re registered to vote and show up for the November 8th midterms and every other election. “Voters need to make their voices heard,” Biden also said on June 24th. “This fall we must elect more senators and representatives who will codify a women’s right to choose once again.”