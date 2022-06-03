Here’s How You Can Watch Robert Eggers’ The Northman

Remember for whom you shed your last teardrop: After previously being available on-demand, Robert Eggers’ Viking drama The Northman officially became available on streaming Friday, June 3rd.

Below, Consequence has rounded up all the information you need to know about where to find the buzzy warrior adventure, what it’s about, and how you can see Eggers’ other flicks.

How Can I Stream The Northman?

Following its successful run in theaters, the bloody historical epic is currently available for purchase or rental from multiple digital retail platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube. DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K physical copies will be available starting June 7th.

Advertisement

If you don’t want to add The Northman to your home video collection by buying it, the movie is now streaming exclusively on Peacock. Subscriptions for NBC’s rapidly-growing streaming service start at just $5 a month. If you want to upgrade your membership and be able to stream without ads, the price jumps to just $10 a month.

What is The Northman About?

Starring Alexander Skarsgård, The Northman tells the story of Amleth, a Norse prince whose father, King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), was murdered and mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman), was kidnapped by his uncle Fjölnir in a bid for the throne. Narrowly escaping the betrayal with his own life, Amleth is raised by a group of Vikings with the vow to one day avenge his father’s death, save his mother, and kill his uncle.

The movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest, Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool, Claes Bang as Fjölnir, and Björk as the Seeress.

Advertisement

In Consequence’s official review, critic Clint Worthington called the epic “another immersive exercise in historical folklore… steeped in the thumping, chest-beating mores of Norse myth and manhood.”

Where Can I Watch Eggers’ Other Films?

The Northman is the third film in Eggers’ filmography as the director behind 2015’s The Witch and 2019’s The Lighthouse, both of which can also currently be streamed via Showtime and Kanopy. Though be warned: each of The Northman‘s predecessors are far more enigmatic and less accessible than its (often shirtless) blood-and-guts war cry of revenge.