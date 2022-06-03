Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Howard Jones on Dialogue, Optimism, and His Upcoming Tour with Midge Ure

The synth legend previews part three of his planned quadrilogy

Howard Jones dialogue kyle meredith with
Kyle Meredith with Howard Jones, photo by Simon Fowler
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 3, 2022 | 4:28pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Howard Jones calls up Kyle Meredith to talk about Dialogue, the third album in his planned quadrilogy.

    Related Video

    The synth legend discusses the importance that the album title carries in our current environment and the polarization of our society, wanting to write the most optimistic and hopeful song he’s ever written, and his naturally hopeful view of the future. He also reflects on the 30th anniversary of In the Running, which saw him enter the ’90s while moving away from his trademark electronic sound.

    Advertisement

    Jones also previews his upcoming tour with Midge Ure (get tickets here!) and looks back at their friendship.

    Listen to Howard Jones’ chat with Kyle above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the wild things kyle meredith with pete townshend photo by marcus maschwitz

The Wild Things on Working with Pete Townshend, Concept Albums, and Face Crystals

June 1, 2022

5 seconds of summer kyle meredith with interview 5sos5

5 Seconds of Summer on Major Chords, Solo Albums, and the Upcoming 5SOS5

May 31, 2022

Mark Indelicato hacks kyle meredith photo by Karen Ballard_HBO Max

Hacks' Mark Indelicato on Season 2’s Road Trip, Queer Representation, and Laurie Metcalf

May 27, 2022

kyle meredith with this is us mandy moore credit NBC

Mandy Moore on Saying Goodbye to This Is Us and Her First Tour in 15 Years

May 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Howard Jones on Dialogue, Optimism, and His Upcoming Tour with Midge Ure

Menu Shop Search Sale