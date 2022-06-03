Howard Jones on Dialogue, Optimism, and His Upcoming Tour with Midge Ure

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Howard Jones calls up Kyle Meredith to talk about Dialogue, the third album in his planned quadrilogy.

The synth legend discusses the importance that the album title carries in our current environment and the polarization of our society, wanting to write the most optimistic and hopeful song he’s ever written, and his naturally hopeful view of the future. He also reflects on the 30th anniversary of In the Running, which saw him enter the ’90s while moving away from his trademark electronic sound.

Jones also previews his upcoming tour with Midge Ure (get tickets here!) and looks back at their friendship.

Listen to Howard Jones' chat with Kyle above, or via the YouTube player below.