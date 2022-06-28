Howard Stern Says He’s “Not Fucking Around” About Potential Presidential Run

Few good things have come out of entertainers running for political office, but that fact doesn’t seem to phase Howard Stern, especially while he’s still fed up about the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. On a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality said that he’s “not fucking around” about a possible run for president in 2024 in order to “make the country fair again.”

“I said to [co-host] Robin [Quivers], and I hate to say this, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now,’” said Stern, who unsuccessfully ran for Governor of New York back in 1994. “The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

One of the first tasks on President Stern’s hypothetical to-do list, he said, would be to abolish the Electoral College: “I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it. And then Robin said, ‘Well, can you do that as president?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let’s find out!’”

Advertisement

Related Video

Stern is also adamant on expanding the Supreme Court. “The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I’m not fucking around, I’m really thinking about it — the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” he added. “I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

This isn’t Stern’s first time teasing a potential presidential candidacy: Last December, the registered Libertarian and fervent Trump hater said he “might have to run” in order to get COVID-19 out of the US for good. He joins a growing chorus of celebrities who’ve publicly condemned SCOTUS’ retroactive stance on abortion access, including Barbra Streisand, Fiona Apple, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White, Janelle Monáe, and Billie Joe Armstrong.