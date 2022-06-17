Menu
I Prevail Announce New Album True Power, Unveil New Song “Body Bag”: Stream

The Michigan band's third album arrives August 19th via Fearless Records

I Prevail photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
June 17, 2022 | 4:33pm ET

    I Prevail have announced their third full-length album, True Power, dropping August 19th via Fearless Records.

    In anticipation of the album’s release, the Grammy-nominated gents have shared the music video for the record’s first single, “Body Bag.”

    True Power sees I Prevail teaming back up with longtime producer Tyler Smyth to craft “stadium-sized riffs that will rattle your teeth loose from your gums and unforgettable, supremely catchy melodies that will camp out in your brain for weeks at a time,” according to a press release.

    Trauma was a very reflective record,” clean vocalist Brian Burkheiser said in a statement, referring to the band’s previous album. “I’d struggled with a major vocal injury and had been wondering whether I wanted to continue doing this thing at all. [Fellow vocalist] Eric [Vanlerberghe] had also lost his best friend over that same time, so there was a lot of heartache behind it.”

    He added, “With True Power, we were going into a new phase. After taking that trauma and figuring out how to channel it, you find this sense of newfound confidence and an ability to grow as a person: to become truly yourself. We took a ‘no rules’ mentality into the songwriting, and a lot of it is heavy as f**k, but the songs sound as diverse as they’ve ever been, too. There is a song on the record called ‘There’s Fear in Letting Go,’ and that became a huge mantra for us. Yeah, it can be scary letting go of things, but it can also help you take back everything that’s yours: which is exactly what we’ve done on this album.”

    Watch the music video for “Body Bag” below, and pre-order the album here.

    True Power Artwork:

    I Prevail album cover via Fearless Records

    True Power Tracklist:
    01. 0:00
    02. There’s Fear in Letting Go
    03. Body Bag
    04. Self-Destruction
    05. Bad Things
    06. Fake
    07. Judgement Day
    08. FWYTYK
    09. Deep End
    10. Long Live the King
    11. Choke
    12. The Negative”
    13. Closure
    14. Visceral
    15. Doomed

