I Prevail Announce New Album True Power, Unveil New Song “Body Bag”: Stream

I Prevail have announced their third full-length album, True Power, dropping August 19th via Fearless Records.

In anticipation of the album’s release, the Grammy-nominated gents have shared the music video for the record’s first single, “Body Bag.”

True Power sees I Prevail teaming back up with longtime producer Tyler Smyth to craft “stadium-sized riffs that will rattle your teeth loose from your gums and unforgettable, supremely catchy melodies that will camp out in your brain for weeks at a time,” according to a press release.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Trauma was a very reflective record,” clean vocalist Brian Burkheiser said in a statement, referring to the band’s previous album. “I’d struggled with a major vocal injury and had been wondering whether I wanted to continue doing this thing at all. [Fellow vocalist] Eric [Vanlerberghe] had also lost his best friend over that same time, so there was a lot of heartache behind it.”

He added, “With True Power, we were going into a new phase. After taking that trauma and figuring out how to channel it, you find this sense of newfound confidence and an ability to grow as a person: to become truly yourself. We took a ‘no rules’ mentality into the songwriting, and a lot of it is heavy as f**k, but the songs sound as diverse as they’ve ever been, too. There is a song on the record called ‘There’s Fear in Letting Go,’ and that became a huge mantra for us. Yeah, it can be scary letting go of things, but it can also help you take back everything that’s yours: which is exactly what we’ve done on this album.”

Watch the music video for “Body Bag” below, and pre-order the album here.

True Power Artwork:

True Power Tracklist:

01. 0:00

02. There’s Fear in Letting Go

03. Body Bag

04. Self-Destruction

05. Bad Things

06. Fake

07. Judgement Day

08. FWYTYK

09. Deep End

10. Long Live the King

11. Choke

12. The Negative”

13. Closure

14. Visceral

15. Doomed