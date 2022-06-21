Menu
In This Moment Announce 2022 “Blood 1983” Tour with Nothing More

The outing will commemorate the 10th anniversary of their album Blood

In This Moment, via Atom Splitter PR
June 21, 2022 | 12:40pm ET

    In This Moment have already been busy on the road this year supporting Slipknot on their massive 2022 Knotfest Road Show, and now, the Maria Brink-led outfit has announced a new headlining run.

    The band will embark on the “Blood 1983” tour with special guests Nothing More this August. The outing will honor the 10th anniversary of In This Moment’s 2012 gold-certified album Blood.

    The trek begins August 26th in Evansville, Indiana, and takes the band through major markets such as Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago, before closing out October 22nd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In addition to Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs will provide support on the trek. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales launching Wednesday the 22nd using the code DAZZLE.

    In This Moment are also set to release a new EP titled Blood 1983, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Blood, with details expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

    See the tour dates below, and read Heavy Consequence’s 2020 interview with Maria Brink as part of our “Beyond the Boys’ Club” column.

    In This Moment 2022 ‘Blood 1983’ Tour Dates with Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs:
    08/27 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    08/28 — Clive, IA @ Horizon Events Center
    08/30 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/01 — Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Events Center
    09/02 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
    09/03 — Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
    09/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    09/08 — Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
    09/09 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    09/10 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
    09/13 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    09/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – outdoor stage
    09/15 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
    09/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    09/20 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live
    09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
    09/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    09/24 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob – Part of Riff Fest ☨
    09/25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live ☨
    09/27 — Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live
    09/28 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
    09/30 — Great Falls, MT @ Centene Stadium
    10/01 — Spokane, WA @ The Podium
    10/03 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/04 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall
    10/05 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
    10/07 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
    10/08 — Central Point, OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater
    10/11 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
    10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    10/18 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    10/19 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
    10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
    10/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

    ☨ – No Nothing More

