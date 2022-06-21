In This Moment Announce 2022 “Blood 1983” Tour with Nothing More

In This Moment have already been busy on the road this year supporting Slipknot on their massive 2022 Knotfest Road Show, and now, the Maria Brink-led outfit has announced a new headlining run.

The band will embark on the “Blood 1983” tour with special guests Nothing More this August. The outing will honor the 10th anniversary of In This Moment’s 2012 gold-certified album Blood.

The trek begins August 26th in Evansville, Indiana, and takes the band through major markets such as Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago, before closing out October 22nd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In addition to Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs will provide support on the trek. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales launching Wednesday the 22nd using the code DAZZLE.

Advertisement

Related Video

In This Moment are also set to release a new EP titled Blood 1983, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Blood, with details expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

See the tour dates below, and read Heavy Consequence’s 2020 interview with Maria Brink as part of our “Beyond the Boys’ Club” column.

In This Moment 2022 ‘Blood 1983’ Tour Dates with Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs:

08/27 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/28 — Clive, IA @ Horizon Events Center

08/30 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/01 — Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Events Center

09/02 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

09/03 — Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

09/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/08 — Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/09 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/10 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

09/13 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – outdoor stage

09/15 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

09/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/20 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live

09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

09/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/24 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob – Part of Riff Fest ☨

09/25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live ☨

09/27 — Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

09/28 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

09/30 — Great Falls, MT @ Centene Stadium

10/01 — Spokane, WA @ The Podium

10/03 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/04 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

10/05 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

10/07 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

10/08 — Central Point, OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater

10/11 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/18 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

10/19 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

10/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

Advertisement

☨ – No Nothing More