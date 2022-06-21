In This Moment Announce 2022 “Blood 1983” Tour with Nothing More

In This Moment have already been busy on the road this year supporting Slipknot on their massive 2022 Knotfest Road Show, and now, the Maria Brink-led outfit has announced a new headlining run.
The band will embark on the “Blood 1983” tour with special guests Nothing More this August. The outing will honor the 10th anniversary of In This Moment’s 2012 gold-certified album Blood.
The trek begins August 26th in Evansville, Indiana, and takes the band through major markets such as Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago, before closing out October 22nd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In addition to Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs will provide support on the trek. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales launching Wednesday the 22nd using the code DAZZLE.
In This Moment are also set to release a new EP titled Blood 1983, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Blood, with details expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
See the tour dates below, and read Heavy Consequence’s 2020 interview with Maria Brink as part of our “Beyond the Boys’ Club” column.
In This Moment 2022 ‘Blood 1983’ Tour Dates with Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs:
08/27 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/28 — Clive, IA @ Horizon Events Center
08/30 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/01 — Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Events Center
09/02 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
09/03 — Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
09/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/08 — Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
09/09 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/10 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
09/13 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – outdoor stage
09/15 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
09/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/20 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live
09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
09/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
09/24 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob – Part of Riff Fest ☨
09/25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live ☨
09/27 — Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live
09/28 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
09/30 — Great Falls, MT @ Centene Stadium
10/01 — Spokane, WA @ The Podium
10/03 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/04 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall
10/05 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
10/07 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
10/08 — Central Point, OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater
10/11 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/18 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
10/19 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
10/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
☨ – No Nothing More