BTS’ J-Hope Joins Lollapalooza’s 2022 Lineup as Sunday Headliner

The BTS singer will be the first South Korean artist to headline a US festival

J-Hope BTS
J-Hope of BTS, photo by Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
June 7, 2022 | 10:35pm ET

    BTS’ J-Hope has been added to Lollapalooza’s 2022 lineup as a Sunday headliner, making him the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a US festival. He replaces Doja Cat, who was forced to drop out of the festival after undergoing tonsil surgery.

    “It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!” J-Hope wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.

    K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER have also joined Lollapalooza’s lineup, marking another feat for South Korean representation on the US festival circuit. The boy band is set to perform on Saturday.

    “I’m happy to welcome j-hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER into the Lollapalooza family,” said Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell, in a statement. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

    Taking place July 28th-31st at Grant Park in Chicago, Lollapalooza also promises performances from Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, J. Cole, Kygo, Lil Baby, Porno for Pyros, and more. See the updated lineup poster below.

    Single-day and three-day GA and VIP passes are available to purchase through Lollapalooza’s website.

    Lollapalooza updated 2022 lineup

     

