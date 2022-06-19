Menu
Jack Antonoff’s Bonnaroo SuperJam featured Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES, Japanese Breakfast & More: Setlist

Spoon's Britt Daniel, Claud, and Joy Oladokun also appeared during the 15-song covers set

Jack Antonoff Bonnaroo Superjam
Jack Antonoff’s Bonnaroo Superjam (photo via @Donthebully / Instagram)
June 19, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Jack Antonoff trotted out a cavalcade of surprises and special guests during his Bonnaroo SuperJam set on Saturday night (June 18).

    Titled “Jack Antonoff 1984,” the Bleachers frontman’s show at Great Stage Park was dedicated to his birth year, and kicked off with a cover of Van Halen’s “Jump” courtesy of Claud.

    Next, CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry hit the stage for a pair of Madonna covers — “Like a Virgin” and “Material Girl” — just thirty minutes before she and her bandmates were scheduled perform their own set over on the Which stage, followed by Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda helping Antonoff cover Talk Talk’s “It’s My Life” and a-ha’s “Take on Me.”

    Related Video

    More surprises came about halfway through the 15-song setlist, when Britt Daniel of Spoon made an appearance to run through Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m Goin’ Down” and Echo and The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon” despite the rock band being nowhere to be found on the Bonnaroo lineup.

    However, the biggest reaction from the crowd came when Antonoff brought out Carly Rae Jepsen for Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Time After Time” and Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Elsewhere, the super producer took the lead on Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) — hilariously calling it the “best Adam Sandler song” in a cheeky reference to 1998’s The Wedding Singer — before introducing Japanese Breakfast, who took the SuperJam home with “99 Luftballoons” by Nena and closer “Islands in the Stream” by the Bee Gees.

    Check out video, photos, and the full setlist from Antonoff’s 1984 SuperJam below.

    Back in February, Antonoff opened up about his love for Bonnaroo and curating the SuperJam in an exclusive interview with The What Podcast. Get tickets to see Bleachers on tour here.

    Jack Antonoff’s 1984 SuperJam Setlist:
    Jump (Van Halen cover) – with Claud
    Like a Virgin (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES
    Material Girl (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES
    It’s My Life (Talk Talk cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda of Goose
    Take on Me (a-ha cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda of Goose
    Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) (Phil Collins cover) – with Joy Oladokun
    I’m Goin’ Down (Bruce Springsteen cover) – with Britt Daniel of Spoon
    The Killing Moon (Echo and the Bunnymen cover) – with Britt Daniel of Spoon
    What Difference Does It Make? (The Smiths cover) – with Nicole Atkins
    When Doves Cry (Prince cover) – with Blu DeTiger
    Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen
    What’s Love Got to Do with It (Tina Turner cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen
    You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
    99 Luftballoons (Nena cover) – with Japanese Breakfast
    Islands in the Stream (Bee Gees cover) – with Japanese Breakfast

