Jack Antonoff trotted out a cavalcade of surprises and special guests during his Bonnaroo SuperJam set on Saturday night (June 18).

Titled “Jack Antonoff 1984,” the Bleachers frontman’s show at Great Stage Park was dedicated to his birth year, and kicked off with a cover of Van Halen’s “Jump” courtesy of Claud.

Next, CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry hit the stage for a pair of Madonna covers — “Like a Virgin” and “Material Girl” — just thirty minutes before she and her bandmates were scheduled perform their own set over on the Which stage, followed by Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda helping Antonoff cover Talk Talk’s “It’s My Life” and a-ha’s “Take on Me.”

More surprises came about halfway through the 15-song setlist, when Britt Daniel of Spoon made an appearance to run through Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m Goin’ Down” and Echo and The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon” despite the rock band being nowhere to be found on the Bonnaroo lineup.

However, the biggest reaction from the crowd came when Antonoff brought out Carly Rae Jepsen for Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Time After Time” and Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Elsewhere, the super producer took the lead on Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) — hilariously calling it the “best Adam Sandler song” in a cheeky reference to 1998’s The Wedding Singer — before introducing Japanese Breakfast, who took the SuperJam home with “99 Luftballoons” by Nena and closer “Islands in the Stream” by the Bee Gees.

Check out video, photos, and the full setlist from Antonoff’s 1984 SuperJam below.

Back in February, Antonoff opened up about his love for Bonnaroo and curating the SuperJam in an exclusive interview with The What Podcast. Get tickets to see Bleachers on tour here.

What a dream 2022 is turning out to be— @carlyraejepsen 💙💛💚dropping in on @jackantonoff's @Bonnaroo Superjam 🌈 — after seeing her glorious set in May at @TecateEmblema! 🥰 #TooMuch pic.twitter.com/opBnbhZ5Q2 — Michael 🌻 (@mikeldennis) June 19, 2022

Rick sat in on @jackantonoff’s 1984 Superjam @bonnaroo yesterday. It appears he sang lead on A-Ha’s “Take on Me” as well. (📸: @Donthebully’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UFnh0tE1vU — Honk Nation (@honknationradio) June 19, 2022

Oh man, oh man, oh man. If you're at Bonnaroo and you missed Jack Antonoff's 1984 Superjam, I feel sorry for you. It was like a bunch of indie stars decided to have an 80s karaoke night and it was AWESOME. More photos from today at Bonnaroo: https://t.co/uhYsoYhnhV pic.twitter.com/ueJr4561Fw — Brianna Paciorka (@bpaciorka) June 19, 2022

Jack Antonoff’s 1984 SuperJam Setlist:

Jump (Van Halen cover) – with Claud

Like a Virgin (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES

Material Girl (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES

It’s My Life (Talk Talk cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda of Goose

Take on Me (a-ha cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda of Goose

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) (Phil Collins cover) – with Joy Oladokun

I’m Goin’ Down (Bruce Springsteen cover) – with Britt Daniel of Spoon

The Killing Moon (Echo and the Bunnymen cover) – with Britt Daniel of Spoon

What Difference Does It Make? (The Smiths cover) – with Nicole Atkins

When Doves Cry (Prince cover) – with Blu DeTiger

Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen

What’s Love Got to Do with It (Tina Turner cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

99 Luftballoons (Nena cover) – with Japanese Breakfast

Islands in the Stream (Bee Gees cover) – with Japanese Breakfast