Jack White Turns Up At Glastonbury for Surprise Performance

A 15-song set packed with all of the hits

Jack White performs at Glastonbury in 2022
Jack White performs at Glastonbury (photo by Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty)
June 26, 2022 | 2:28pm ET

    Jack White made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury on Sunday. The Third Man rocker hit The Park Stage at 6:00 p.m. local time and delivered a ferocious 15-song set.

    With the backing of drummer Daru Jones, bassist Dominic John Davis, and keyboardist Quincy McCrary, White ripped through selections from The White Stripes (“Cannon,” Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground), The Raconteurs (“You Don’t Understand Me”), and The Dead Weather (“I Cut Like a Buffalo”), as well as his own solo catalog (“Taking Me Back,” “Lazaretto”). To close the truncated set, he delivered a stellar one-two-three punch of “Ball and Biscuit,” “Steady, as She Goes,” and “Seven Nation Army.”

    White’s appearance was announced in Sunday’s edition of Glastonbury’s daily newspaper. “Exciting opportunity in the field of audience science. Musician Jack White is seeking 10,000 lively and loud individuals to participate in a top secret experiment of musical concertry. Qualified applicants must apply in person on 26 June at 6pm at The Park Stage,” read a notice in the Glastonbury Free Press.

    Related Video

    Sunday’s set marked White’s first appearance at Glastonbury since making his solo debut in 2014. Prior to that, he played the festival with his bands The White Stripes (2002, 2005), The Raconteurs (2008), The Dead Weather (2010).

    White is currently amidst a lengthy world tour in support of his pair of new albums, April’s Fear of the Dawn and July’s Entering Heaven Alive. Last week, he added a new leg of North and South American tour dates taking place in September and October. Tickets to White’s upcoming shows are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    White was hardly the only surprise guest to pop up at Glastonbury this weekend. Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen both popped up during Paul McCartney’s headlining set on Saturday night. Additionally, Lily Allen joined Olivia Rodrigo for  a performance of “Fuck You” in dedication to the US Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

    Jack White’s Glastonbury Setlist:
    Taking Me Back
    The White Raven
    Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes song)
    Love Interruption
    Love is Selfish
    Hotel Yorba (The White Stripes song)
    Lazaretto
    I Cut Like a Buffalo (The Dead Weather song)
    What’s the Trick?
    I’m Slowly Turning Into You (The White Stripes song)
    You Don’t Understand Me (The Raconteurs song)
    Cannon (The White Stripes song)
    Ball and Biscuit (The White Stripes song)
    Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)
    Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes song)

