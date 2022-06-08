Jack White Uncorks New Song “If I Die Tomorrow”: Stream

Jack White has unveiled the new song “If I Die Tomorrow.” The track comes with a music video directed by Brantley Gutierrez, and you can stream it below.

Over woodwinds and dramatic acoustic guitars, White reflects on his own mortality and the relationships he’ll leave behind. “If I die tomorrow,” he sings, “Could you find it in your hear to see/ If my mother cries in sorrow?/ Will you help her with the many things/ That she needs from time to time and day to day?”

“If I Die Tomorrow” appears on his second album of the year, the self-described “very mellow” Entering Heaven Alive, out July 22nd on Third Man Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.

In April, White released his fourth solo album, Fear of the Dawn. That same month he kicked off his tour with a performance (and a wedding!) in Detroit. He’ll be releasing soundboard quality recordings of all the stops. Tickets are available here.

Last month, he called for “new rules” and stricter gun control laws following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.