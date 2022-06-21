Jack White Adds Fall Dates to 2022 “Supply Chain Issues Tour”

Jack White has added more dates to his 2022 “Supply Chain Issues Tour” with a second North American leg coming in September and a string of South American shows in October.

The new performances follow White’s spring set across the United States, an upcoming European leg that runs through mid-July, and a sole show in Japan on July 30th. Along with a handful of previously announced North American dates, the updated stretch commences on August 20th in Flint, Michigan and brings White down south to cities like Asheville, North Carolina, Miami, New Orleans, and Tucson, Arizona in September. He’s also set to make festival appearances at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, and California’s Ohana Festival. In October, White then travels to Guadalajara and Mexico City, Mexico followed by three festival stops in South America for Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, Popload Festival in São Paulo, Brazil, and Primavera Sound Santiago in Chile.

Tickets for the new dates will first be available to Third Man Records Vault Members starting on Tuesday, June 21st at 12:00 p.m. local time. Also, a pre-sale for Citi cardholders run from Wednesday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, June 23rd at 10:00 p.m. local time, with a general pre-sale starting on the 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local with the code DAZZLE. General public access to tickets begins on Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

The latest entries will feature rotating support from special guests including Zelooperz, Cat Power, The Paranoyds, and Ichi-Bons on select dates. See the full itinerary for “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” below.

“The Supply Chain Issues Tour” opened with a hometown show in Detroit that featured the frontman’s surprise nuptials to guitarist Olivia Jean. White has also promised soundboard quality recordings released for every performance. Meanwhile, White took to Instagram in late May following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas to call for “new rules” regarding the United States’ gun control laws.

White is currently touring behind his latest album Fear of the Dawn, but that’s due to change mid-circuit when his second LP of 2022, Entering Heaven Alive, drops on July 22nd via Third Man Records. So far he’s released “Love Is Selfish” and “If I Die Tomorrow” from the project. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates (new dates bolded):

06/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo @

06/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo +

06/30 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium @

07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live +

07/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee <

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall <

07/05 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin <<<

07/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant !

07/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruïlla Festival

07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/12 – Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne !

07/14 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall –

07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle –

07/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National {

07/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia \

07/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia \

07/20 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia \

07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena ^

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/20 – Flint MI @ The Whiting ”

08/21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark †

08/23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena §

08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion §

08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §

08/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater #

08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre #

09/15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ;

09/17-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $

09/20 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center $

09/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando $

09/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ;

09/25 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium ;

09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ]

09/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall ]

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/07-08 – Guadalajara, MX @ Tecate Coordenada

10/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center $

10/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

10/12 – São Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival

10/16 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago

@ = w/ Island Of Love

+ = w/ Yard Act

< = w/ SONS

<<< = w/ Doctor Victor

! = w/ Ko Ko Mo

– = w/ Larkin Poe

{ = w/ Equal Idiots

\ = w/ Mdou Moctar

^ = w/ Ezra Furman

† = w/ Cherry Glazerr

§ = w/ Cautious Clay

# = w/ Glove

” = w/ Zelooperz

; = w/ The Paranoyds

$ = w/ Cat Power

] = w/ Ichi-Bons