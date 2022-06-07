Jamie Foxx Trades Stakes for Guns in Netflix’s Day Shift: Watch

Forget stakes and cemeteries: In Day Shift, Jamie Foxx slays vampires via gun fights and car chases. As Netflix’s Geeked Week continues, we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at all of the stunts in Foxx’s upcoming action flick.

“This movie has what I call eating popcorn moments,” Foxx says in the clip, referring to those dramatic scenes during which you, entranced by the film, mindlessly stuff your face with snacks. In the flick, Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, a blue-collar father who, under the guise of his San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job, fights vampires in order to support his daughter. Cue a montage of intense shootouts and exploding cars.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski produced the film with Jason Spitz, Shaun Redick, and Yvette Yates Redick, with stuntman-turned-director J.J. Perry (John Wick) making his feature directorial debut. Accordingly, Day Shift reimagines fighting the living dead with a knowing eye for action sequences and crazy stunts.

The screenplay was written by Tyler Tice with revisions by Army of the Dead screenwriter Shay Hatten. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Tetiana Gaidar, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Eric Lange, and C.S. Lee round out the cast.

Get a glimpse of the chaos by watching the behind-the-scenes clip below.