Jeff Tweedy Covers Angel Olsen’s “Big Time”: Stream

Jeff Tweedy has offered up his take on Angel Olsen‘s “Big Time.”

The Wilco frontman released the cover on his Substack, Starship Casual, writing, “Here’s a song I learned from Angel Olsen’s new record that came out TODAY! Normally I put songs behind the paywall, but this album is brand-new and lovely, and I want everyone with ears to hear it” alongside a number of pictures of himself, Olsen, and her band.

“And I’m losing, I’m losing, I’ve left it behind/ Guess I had to be losing to get here on time/ And I’m living, I’m loving, I’ve loved long before/ And I’m loving you big time, I’m loving you more,” he crooned on the song’s country-tinged chorus over simple acoustic guitar. Upon hearing the cover, Olsen had nothing but good things to say, tweeting, “Jeff!!! Covering ‘Big Time’! I owe you one @JeffTweedy.”

While Olsen’s latest album just dropped on Friday, Wilco released their own, twelfth studio set just one week prior. Titled Cruel Country, the double LP finds the alt-rock band fully leaning into the country label they’ve been shouldering since the beginning of their career. The band will embark on a tour later this summer in support of the album. Get tickets to see Wilco here.

We also learned earlier this week that Tweedy and bandmate Nels Cline will be joining Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead at Chicago’s inaugural Sacred Rose Festival to debut their brand-new supergroup PHILCO.