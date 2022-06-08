Menu
Jewel on Freewheelin’ Woman, Covering Maggie Rogers, Mental Health Activism

Country folk icon discusses being "on the edge of failure"

jewel freewheelin woman kyle meredith with podcast interview photo by Dana Trippe
Kyle Meredith with Jewel, photo by Dana Trippe
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
June 8, 2022 | 11:27am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Jewel takes us inside Freewheelin’ Woman, an album she calls “the most intense creative process I’ve ever been through,” on a new episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

    The eclectic artist talks about how she “catches a feeling” when songwriting, writing with “You Were Meant for Me” co-songwriter Steve Poltz again, and her changing sounds. Jewel also tells us about having Darius Rucker and Train’s Pat Monahan on the album, being inspired by Tori Amos, and that she made a folk album during the pandemic that could be released next.

    Elsewhere, she discusses her cover of Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska,” as well as her profound mental health activism through her Never Broken program.

    Listen to Jewel discuss Freewheelin’ Woman and more above or via the YouTube player below. After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Finneas Naked BJ Novak Billie Eilish interview podcast The Kids Are Dying

FINNEAS on “Naked," Scoring for B.J. Novak, and “Getting Back to Work with Billie”

June 6, 2022

Howard Jones dialogue kyle meredith with

Howard Jones on Dialogue, Optimism, and His Upcoming Tour with Midge Ure

June 3, 2022

the wild things kyle meredith with pete townshend photo by marcus maschwitz

The Wild Things on Working with Pete Townshend, Concept Albums, and Face Crystals

June 1, 2022

5 seconds of summer kyle meredith with interview 5sos5

5 Seconds of Summer on Major Chords, Solo Albums, and the Upcoming 5SOS5

May 31, 2022

