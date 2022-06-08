Jewel on Freewheelin’ Woman, Covering Maggie Rogers, Mental Health Activism

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jewel takes us inside Freewheelin’ Woman, an album she calls “the most intense creative process I’ve ever been through,” on a new episode of the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

The eclectic artist talks about how she “catches a feeling” when songwriting, writing with “You Were Meant for Me” co-songwriter Steve Poltz again, and her changing sounds. Jewel also tells us about having Darius Rucker and Train’s Pat Monahan on the album, being inspired by Tori Amos, and that she made a folk album during the pandemic that could be released next.

Elsewhere, she discusses her cover of Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska,” as well as her profound mental health activism through her Never Broken program.

Listen to Jewel discuss Freewheelin' Woman and more above or via the YouTube player below.