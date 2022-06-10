Jimmy Eat World Drop New Song “Something Loud”: Stream

Earlier this year, Jimmy Eat World announced the “Something Loud” fall tour, and now they’ve shared the inspiration behind the tour’s title.

Produced by the band and Justin Meldel-Johnson, “Something Loud” combines the Jimmy Eat World classics — chiming guitars and Jim Adkins’ tuneful voice — with a shouted chorus of group vocals. Altogether it’s another anthem, and at the center of it all, Adkins asks, “Do you still feel part of something loud?” The single comes with a black-and-white performance video which sees the Arizona band rocking out. Take a listen below.

Jimmy Eat World will tour Europe this summer before embarking on the North American “Something Loud Tour” in September. Together Pangea and The Get Up Kids will open ups the group’s European shows, while Charly Bliss lend support on their state-side dates. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Last year, Jimmy Eat World teamed up with Z2 Comics to create their own graphic novel, and Jim Adkins was kind enough to share the Origins of the project with Consequence. What’s more, the frontman joined us for a round of Dissected, where we did a deep dive on the band’s entire discography. Jimmy Eat World’s most recent album, Surviving, dropped in 2019.