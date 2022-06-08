Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have been granted permission to leave by the nation’s Ministry of Culture to embark on a tour to help raise funds and awareness for their war-torn country.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Jinjer were forced to drop off their support stint on Slipknot’s US “Knotfest Roadshow” tour. They instead helped raise funds for Ukraine via merch sales to support resistance efforts and refugee relief. The band hopes to continue raising awareness and money while traveling abroad. Per a press release from the group, Jinjer’s upcoming European summer tour and festival appearances are officially confirmed.

“We are very honored to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home,” the band’s bassist Eugene Abdukhanov remarked. “This is a huge honor for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible! Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!”

Jinjer will hit the road beginning this Friday (June 10th) with a performance at the Greenfield Festival in Switzerland, and remain on the road through an appearance at the Elbriot Festival in Hamburg, Germany. The band will then join Bullet for My Valentine for an early 2023 European/UK tour.

Along with news of their tour plans, Jinjer unveiled a music video for the 2021 track “Call Me a Symbol.” The clip begins with a stark message before showcasing some high-energy performance footage: “This video marks the 105th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine. How many more days and nights will our people have to suffer this horrible war?”

Regarding the video, Eugene said: “I think this video for ‘Call Me A Symbol’ will forever hold a special and unique place in our hearts as a band. Filmed on our short but awesome European Tour in 2021 tour that almost did not happen because of the pandemic, and now released at such a dark time in which our country has been invaded and there is war on the streets of our home.

He continued: “I really hope this video and this important time in history gives people a new perspective that there are always two sides to everything. Good and Evil, Just and unjust – cherish the good times and face the bad head on… but never ever give up.”

You can support Jinjer’s donation merch efforts here. See the clip for “Call Me a Symbol” below, followed by the band’s tour dates.

Jinjer Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival

06/11 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/17 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest Open Air

06/24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/26 – Spalene Porici, CZ @ Basinfire Fest

06/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Lav – Lisboa Ao Vivo

06/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Rockfest Barcelona

07/01 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest

07/03 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Festival

07/08 – Ballenstedt, DE @ Rockharz Open Air

07/15 – Gävle, SE @ Gefle Metal Festival

07/16 – Bornhöved, DE @ Blizzarrrd Rock Festival

07/24 – Selestat, FR @ Rock Your Brain Festival

07/27 – Tolmin, SI @ Metaldays Festival

08/04 – Kostrzyn Nad Odrą, Pl @ Pol’and’rock Festival

08/05 – Villena, ES @ Leyendas Del Rock Festival

08/06 – Saint Maurice De Gourdans, FR @ Sylak Open Air

08/07 – Gdansk, PI @ Ergo Arena W/ Slipknot

08/10 – Josefov, CZ @ Brutal Assault

08/13 – Walton-on-trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air

08/19 – Dinkelsbühl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air

08/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbriot Festival

Jinjer 2023 Tour Dates with Bullet for My Valentine and Atreyu:

01/29 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

01/31 – Paris, FR @ L’olympia

02/01 – Tilburg, Nl @ O13

02/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

02/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

02/05 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

02/07 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

02/08 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

02/10 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

02/11 – Zagreb, HR @ Bocarski Dom

02/13 – Zurich, CH @ the Hall

02/14 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

02/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

02/17 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

02/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Sala Tejo

02/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Bikini

02/22 – Esch-sur-alzette, LU @ Rockhal

02/23 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle

02/26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/27 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

02/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

03/01 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall

03/03 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

03/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

03/06 – Leeds, UK O2 @ Academy

03/07 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

03/08 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

03/10 – Swansea, UK) @ Arena

03/11 – London, UK @ Roundhouse