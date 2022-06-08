Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have been granted permission to leave by the nation’s Ministry of Culture to embark on a tour to help raise funds and awareness for their war-torn country.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Jinjer were forced to drop off their support stint on Slipknot’s US “Knotfest Roadshow” tour. They instead helped raise funds for Ukraine via merch sales to support resistance efforts and refugee relief. The band hopes to continue raising awareness and money while traveling abroad. Per a press release from the group, Jinjer’s upcoming European summer tour and festival appearances are officially confirmed.
“We are very honored to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home,” the band’s bassist Eugene Abdukhanov remarked. “This is a huge honor for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible! Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!”
Jinjer will hit the road beginning this Friday (June 10th) with a performance at the Greenfield Festival in Switzerland, and remain on the road through an appearance at the Elbriot Festival in Hamburg, Germany. The band will then join Bullet for My Valentine for an early 2023 European/UK tour.
Along with news of their tour plans, Jinjer unveiled a music video for the 2021 track “Call Me a Symbol.” The clip begins with a stark message before showcasing some high-energy performance footage: “This video marks the 105th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine. How many more days and nights will our people have to suffer this horrible war?”
Regarding the video, Eugene said: “I think this video for ‘Call Me A Symbol’ will forever hold a special and unique place in our hearts as a band. Filmed on our short but awesome European Tour in 2021 tour that almost did not happen because of the pandemic, and now released at such a dark time in which our country has been invaded and there is war on the streets of our home.
He continued: “I really hope this video and this important time in history gives people a new perspective that there are always two sides to everything. Good and Evil, Just and unjust – cherish the good times and face the bad head on… but never ever give up.”
You can support Jinjer’s donation merch efforts here. See the clip for “Call Me a Symbol” below, followed by the band’s tour dates.
Jinjer Summer 2022 Tour Dates:
06/10 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival
06/11 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/17 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest Open Air
06/24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
06/26 – Spalene Porici, CZ @ Basinfire Fest
06/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Lav – Lisboa Ao Vivo
06/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Rockfest Barcelona
07/01 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest
07/03 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Festival
07/08 – Ballenstedt, DE @ Rockharz Open Air
07/15 – Gävle, SE @ Gefle Metal Festival
07/16 – Bornhöved, DE @ Blizzarrrd Rock Festival
07/24 – Selestat, FR @ Rock Your Brain Festival
07/27 – Tolmin, SI @ Metaldays Festival
08/04 – Kostrzyn Nad Odrą, Pl @ Pol’and’rock Festival
08/05 – Villena, ES @ Leyendas Del Rock Festival
08/06 – Saint Maurice De Gourdans, FR @ Sylak Open Air
08/07 – Gdansk, PI @ Ergo Arena W/ Slipknot
08/10 – Josefov, CZ @ Brutal Assault
08/13 – Walton-on-trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air
08/19 – Dinkelsbühl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air
08/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbriot Festival
Jinjer 2023 Tour Dates with Bullet for My Valentine and Atreyu:
01/29 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
01/31 – Paris, FR @ L’olympia
02/01 – Tilburg, Nl @ O13
02/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
02/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
02/05 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
02/07 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
02/08 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
02/10 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
02/11 – Zagreb, HR @ Bocarski Dom
02/13 – Zurich, CH @ the Hall
02/14 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
02/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
02/17 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
02/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Sala Tejo
02/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Bikini
02/22 – Esch-sur-alzette, LU @ Rockhal
02/23 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle
02/26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
02/27 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
02/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
03/01 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall
03/03 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
03/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
03/06 – Leeds, UK O2 @ Academy
03/07 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
03/08 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
03/10 – Swansea, UK) @ Arena
03/11 – London, UK @ Roundhouse