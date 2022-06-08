Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jinjer Granted Permission to Leave Ukraine for Tour, Share Video for “Call Me a Symbol”: Stream

"We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible!"

jinjer leave ukraine
Jinjer (photo by Alina Chernohor)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 8, 2022 | 3:22pm ET

    Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have been granted permission to leave by the nation’s Ministry of Culture to embark on a tour to help raise funds and awareness for their war-torn country.

    Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Jinjer were forced to drop off their support stint on Slipknot’s US “Knotfest Roadshow” tour. They instead helped raise funds for Ukraine via merch sales to support resistance efforts and refugee relief. The band hopes to continue raising awareness and money while traveling abroad. Per a press release from the group, Jinjer’s upcoming European summer tour and festival appearances are officially confirmed.

    “We are very honored to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home,” the band’s bassist Eugene Abdukhanov remarked. “This is a huge honor for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible! Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Jinjer will hit the road beginning this Friday (June 10th) with a performance at the Greenfield Festival in Switzerland, and remain on the road through an appearance at the Elbriot Festival in Hamburg, Germany. The band will then join Bullet for My Valentine for an early 2023 European/UK tour.

    Along with news of their tour plans, Jinjer unveiled a music video for the 2021 track “Call Me a Symbol.” The clip begins with a stark message before showcasing some high-energy performance footage: “This video marks the 105th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine. How many more days and nights will our people have to suffer this horrible war?”

    decapitated hello death video
     Editor's Pick
    Decapitated Unleash New Song “Hello Death” Featuring Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk: Stream

    Regarding the video, Eugene said: “I think this video for ‘Call Me A Symbol’ will forever hold a special and unique place in our hearts as a band. Filmed on our short but awesome European Tour in 2021 tour that almost did not happen because of the pandemic, and now released at such a dark time in which our country has been invaded and there is war on the streets of our home.

    Advertisement

    He continued: “I really hope this video and this important time in history gives people a new perspective that there are always two sides to everything. Good and Evil, Just and unjust – cherish the good times and face the bad head on… but never ever give up.”

    You can support Jinjer’s donation merch efforts here. See the clip for “Call Me a Symbol” below, followed by the band’s tour dates.

    Jinjer Summer 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival
    06/11 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/17 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
    06/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest Open Air
    06/24 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
    06/26 – Spalene Porici, CZ @ Basinfire Fest
    06/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Lav – Lisboa Ao Vivo
    06/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Rockfest Barcelona
    07/01 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest
    07/03 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Festival
    07/08 – Ballenstedt, DE @ Rockharz Open Air
    07/15 – Gävle, SE @ Gefle Metal Festival
    07/16 – Bornhöved, DE @ Blizzarrrd Rock Festival
    07/24 – Selestat, FR @ Rock Your Brain Festival
    07/27 – Tolmin, SI @ Metaldays Festival
    08/04 – Kostrzyn Nad Odrą, Pl @ Pol’and’rock Festival
    08/05 – Villena, ES @ Leyendas Del Rock Festival
    08/06 – Saint Maurice De Gourdans, FR @ Sylak Open Air
    08/07 – Gdansk, PI @ Ergo Arena W/ Slipknot
    08/10 – Josefov, CZ @ Brutal Assault
    08/13 – Walton-on-trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air
    08/19 – Dinkelsbühl, DE @ Summer Breeze Open Air
    08/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbriot Festival

    Advertisement

    Jinjer 2023 Tour Dates with Bullet for My Valentine and Atreyu:
    01/29 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    01/31 – Paris, FR @ L’olympia
    02/01 – Tilburg, Nl @ O13
    02/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
    02/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
    02/05 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    02/07 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
    02/08 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
    02/10 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
    02/11 – Zagreb, HR @ Bocarski Dom
    02/13 – Zurich, CH @ the Hall
    02/14 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    02/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
    02/17 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    02/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Sala Tejo
    02/21 – Toulouse, FR @ Bikini
    02/22 – Esch-sur-alzette, LU @ Rockhal
    02/23 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle
    02/26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    02/27 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
    02/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
    03/01 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall
    03/03 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
    03/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
    03/06 – Leeds, UK O2 @ Academy
    03/07 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    03/08 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
    03/10 – Swansea, UK) @ Arena
    03/11 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

king princess cursed too bad stream

King Princess Announces Hold on Baby Release Date, Shares Singles "Cursed" and "Too Bad": Stream

June 8, 2022

metric What Feels Like Eternity video

Metric Rock Out in "What Feels Like Eternity" Video: Exclusive

June 8, 2022

jack white if i die tomorrow new song stream music video watch

Jack White Uncorks New Song "If I Die Tomorrow": Stream

June 8, 2022

sasami j mascis tried to understand stream

SASAMI and J Mascis Deliver Rocking Alternate Version of "Tried to Understand": Stream

June 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jinjer Granted Permission to Leave Ukraine for Tour, Share Video for "Call Me a Symbol": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale