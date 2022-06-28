Jodie Foster to Star in True Detective Season 4

Jodie Foster is set to star in season four of HBO’s True Detective. The veteran actress will topline the crime anthology as Detective Liz Danvers, the network formally announced on Tuesday.

Kali Reis, a professional boxer turned actress, will star opposite of Foster as Detective Evangeline Navarro. Production will soon begin in Iceland.

Dubbed True Detective: Night Country, the fourth installment of the HBO drama takes place in the isolation of Alaska. A statement describes the season as follows:

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Night Country marks a bit of a shake up for True Detective. Creator and showrunner Nic Pizzolatto exited the series following Season 3, leaving Barry Jenkins to serve as executive producer and Issa Lopez and Alan Page Arriaga to co-write the scripts. Lopez, Arriaga, and Foster will also executive produce the series, while Mari Jo Winkler and original True Detective stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson maintain executive production roles as well.

True Detective began in 2014 and saw McConaughey and Harrelson portray Louisiana state police. The next year, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn took the series to California. Mahershala Ali last starred as Arkansas detective Wayne Hays in True Detective Season 3, which premiered back in 2019. Meanwhile, it’s been a while since Foster graced the small screen, but she’s, of course, no stranger to investigating crimes.

Ed. Note: This article has been updated to note the casting of Kali Reis.